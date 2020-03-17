Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The other shoe just keeps dropping

The suitcase was packed the night before, as it always is before I take a trip. Homer, my 10-year old red heeler, spent the minutes before bed giving me the sad-eyed puppy dog look, the one that says, “How could you leave me?”
And then I woke up, checked my phone and saw a tweet that started the craziest travel day of my life. It was the IHSA, disclosing that it planned to limit attendance at the weekend’s state tournament to 60 fans per school due to COVID-19 concerns.
It was something one knew was coming after the NBA suspended its schedule Wednesday night following the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had come down with COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus. The league stopped Utah’s game in Oklahoma City moments before it could tip off.
About 10 a.m., I headed for the office to bang out a story concerning the IHSA’s decision to play the state tournament in a mostly-empty Peoria Civic Center. While schools like Goreville would have tough decisions to make in terms of who would get its 60 tickets, they would at least get to play.
That was something a lot of college conferences decided not to do. Virtually every major conference canceled its tournament entirely before play could start Thursday. The Big East allowed Creighton and St. John’s to play a half, then stopped its tournament.
Against that backdrop, as I drove through the rain to reach I-64 west at Nashville, came another IHSA tweet. It said it would hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the state tournament. I couldn’t have been the only one who thought they were canceling.
So I pulled over at exit 41 in Okawville and spent the next hour or so in limbo, waiting to see what happened. I found the Twitter feed of Peoria Journal-Star sportswriter Adam Duvall, who was streaming the presser. Much to my surprise, they were still going through with the tournament.
It seemed stunning in light of the day’s news. Then again, I could understand the reasoning. The teams got to town Wednesday night, and they were practicing at the arena Thursday, so why not go ahead and play?
After a late lunch, I was on the outskirts of Springfield close to 6 p.m. when our desk guy, Shawn Anglin, called with more news.
“I think they’re going to cancel the state tournament,” he said.
The other shoe finally dropped. It didn’t feel good for the players and coaches who had already gone through practice at the arena, and you could understand why at least two Goreville players took to Twitter to express their discontent.
As for me, it was time to get to work. I commandeered a table at a fast-food joint off the interstate and rewrote the morning story to reflect a cancellation. Goreville coach Todd Tripp was more than gracious with his time, and the story came together pretty quickly.
A two-night trip was now cut in half, and there would be no basketball, other than the highlights of the final college game of the year at the hotel in Springfield. There was a wonderful burger at the pub across the street from the hotel, but there was also a realization that things were about to come to a grinding halt.
Since then, the other shoe has kept dropping. Sports is now in limbo at every level, which is understandable. There is no how-to manual for dealing with a pandemic, and so it’s hard to criticize any leader for acting with anything but the utmost caution.
In times of crisis, we’ve always turned to sports as a release. We might be able to do that again soon, but that time might be later instead of sooner.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be contacted at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.