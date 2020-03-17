Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The other shoe just keeps dropping

So I pulled over at exit 41 in Okawville and spent the next hour or so in limbo, waiting to see what happened. I found the Twitter feed of Peoria Journal-Star sportswriter Adam Duvall, who was streaming the presser. Much to my surprise, they were still going through with the tournament.

It seemed stunning in light of the day’s news. Then again, I could understand the reasoning. The teams got to town Wednesday night, and they were practicing at the arena Thursday, so why not go ahead and play?

After a late lunch, I was on the outskirts of Springfield close to 6 p.m. when our desk guy, Shawn Anglin, called with more news.

“I think they’re going to cancel the state tournament,” he said.

The other shoe finally dropped. It didn’t feel good for the players and coaches who had already gone through practice at the arena, and you could understand why at least two Goreville players took to Twitter to express their discontent.

As for me, it was time to get to work. I commandeered a table at a fast-food joint off the interstate and rewrote the morning story to reflect a cancellation. Goreville coach Todd Tripp was more than gracious with his time, and the story came together pretty quickly.