Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The sound of battle lines being drawn

On the surface, it appears the IHSA has picked a fight with Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s not going to win, at least not for a while.

For those who haven’t kept up with the latest machinations, and if you haven’t, you must not be from these parts or follow high school sports, here’s what things looked like as of Tuesday afternoon:

1. The IHSA publicly asked for its decision-making control to be returned on Friday. After a statement on social media that praised Pritzker for his part in keeping COVID-19 rates low in comparison with other locales around the country, the IHSA on Monday declared it would remove a two-game-per-week limit, beginning with winter sports.

That presumably means it would go back to its old standards of allowing 35 games. In addition, the IHSA added two weeks to the school year’s “summer” season, a payback of sorts to baseball, softball, track, girls soccer and boys tennis that lost the 2019 spring season.

2. Pritzker responded with a Nolan Ryan heater at the chins of those demanding a high school football season this fall during a Tuesday press conference. The Governor was pressed on the issue and wasted no time putting his cards on the table.