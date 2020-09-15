Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The sound of battle lines being drawn

On the surface, it appears the IHSA has picked a fight with Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s not going to win, at least not for a while.
For those who haven’t kept up with the latest machinations, and if you haven’t, you must not be from these parts or follow high school sports, here’s what things looked like as of Tuesday afternoon:
1. The IHSA publicly asked for its decision-making control to be returned on Friday. After a statement on social media that praised Pritzker for his part in keeping COVID-19 rates low in comparison with other locales around the country, the IHSA on Monday declared it would remove a two-game-per-week limit, beginning with winter sports.
That presumably means it would go back to its old standards of allowing 35 games. In addition, the IHSA added two weeks to the school year’s “summer” season, a payback of sorts to baseball, softball, track, girls soccer and boys tennis that lost the 2019 spring season.
2. Pritzker responded with a Nolan Ryan heater at the chins of those demanding a high school football season this fall during a Tuesday press conference. The Governor was pressed on the issue and wasted no time putting his cards on the table.
“I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health,” he said. “This isn’t a political decision. I know there are people out there who would like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves.
“We have the lowest positivity rate in the Midwest. Still too high.”
Queried how bordering states such as Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky have opted to go ahead with high school football while he played the role of circle blocking the X on Hollywood Squares, Pritzker responded simply.
“If they decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that is their decision,” he said.
If that sound you hear in the background isn’t battle lines being drawn around Springfield, I don’t know what is.
And I don’t think either side is done digging in here. The folks who want football sooner instead of later are sick and tired of seeing highlights from St. Louis, Evansville, Paducah, etc. that don’t involve their offspring making the game-winning play.
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office isn’t backing down. They’re taking their cues from a Governor who listens closely to science and inhales data, preferring it over emotions as he pilots a state through the worse pandemic of our lives.
Which side is right? Can they both be right in some way? I can empathize with those who want to watch their kid (or a friend’s kid) play football on a Friday night. Heck, it’s affecting our livelihoods to a certain extent.
On the other hand, you only get this one life to live. Coronavirus has proven over the last six months that it’s not biased about who it affects. It doesn’t care about the color of your skin or your present situation.
If you’ve seen events from a clear-eyed, unbiased standpoint since mid-March, you have to know this state is currently going to side with numbers and safety over a more aggressive approach that involves blocking and tackling.
There will be protests this weekend in Chicago and Springfield, led by organizers who want kids to play football. As long as said protests involve people being peaceful and practicing social distancing, that’s good.
But you know what would be even better and might give us a better chance of watching football in March and April?
Yep, the same thing we’ve been preaching for a while in this space.
Wear a mask.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan
