Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thinking outside the box for fall sports

Asked about the Marion girls golf team’s third straight South Seven Conference Tournament title, Bailee Kelley said it meant a lot for one particular reason.
“For a long time,” she said Monday, “we didn’t even know if we would have a season.”
COVID-19 canceled spring sports and had any kind of start to fall sports in real doubt until the IHSA arranged the athletic calendar – with considerable guidance from IDPH and the Governor’s Office – to play golf, cross country and girls tennis.
Those who believe football and volleyball should have been played, and should be rushed into a quick season based upon what other states have done, will have to wait until the spring.
At this point, what does a six-game season accomplish? Even with playoffs, what’s the point in playing state title games on Christmas Day, like some think should happen? Given that the IHSA seems to have discovered flexibility, you’re better off waiting until spring and hoping conditions improve to the point it might discuss adding playoff rounds.
Which brings us to the point of this space this week – to advocate for state championship events this fall in golf, cross country and tennis. Since the IHSA has tacked on a sectional round for golf and cross country, what will it hurt to go ahead and decide a state champion?
What about safety, you ask? Aren’t you worried about this being an incubator for coronavirus? Both are legitimate questions, so we’ve done a little bit of brain-storming and come up with solutions.
In golf, we know there are 112 players at a state tournament. The top three teams in a sectional advance, and the top 10 individuals not on a team qualifier also move on from the sectional.
If you’re concerned about that many players being on one site, here’s the idea: Play your state tournament at four regional sites around the state, with 28 players at each site. It might not be the same course for everyone, but you should in theory be safer, and you still give the players the opportunity to play in a state tourney.
What’s more, you can build up an extra layer of suspense. Imagine a golfer from the Southern Illinois site in this hypothetical state tournament – let’s say they use Crab Orchard for the sake of this argument – posting a 1-under par for the second round and finishing his/her 36 holes at 2-under.
Let’s say they’re a stroke ahead of a golfer competing at Illinois State. Wouldn’t the tension of waiting on the result be at least a little fascinating? It might not be the same as being there, but at least you’d have that much.
This concept can also be carried over to cross country. Again, pick four sites around the state and hold your state championship meet. While there are variations from course to course, you’re basically running against the clock anyway.
Imagine seeing if Benton’s prized freshman, Gavin Genesio, posts a fast time and then sees if it holds up? Or picture a scenario where someone is able to run down a leader from a different part of the state?
Let’s face it: These aren’t perfect circumstances this school year. They haven’t been ideal since the pandemic arrived in mid-March, and no one knows if/when they’ll be back to factory settings.
So don’t be afraid to think out of the box. Holding what amounts to four state championships at one time in a sport isn’t ideal, but it might just be the best way to assure that athletes this fall get a chance to play for a state title.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
