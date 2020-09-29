Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thinking outside the box for fall sports

What about safety, you ask? Aren’t you worried about this being an incubator for coronavirus? Both are legitimate questions, so we’ve done a little bit of brain-storming and come up with solutions.

In golf, we know there are 112 players at a state tournament. The top three teams in a sectional advance, and the top 10 individuals not on a team qualifier also move on from the sectional.

If you’re concerned about that many players being on one site, here’s the idea: Play your state tournament at four regional sites around the state, with 28 players at each site. It might not be the same course for everyone, but you should in theory be safer, and you still give the players the opportunity to play in a state tourney.

What’s more, you can build up an extra layer of suspense. Imagine a golfer from the Southern Illinois site in this hypothetical state tournament – let’s say they use Crab Orchard for the sake of this argument – posting a 1-under par for the second round and finishing his/her 36 holes at 2-under.

Let’s say they’re a stroke ahead of a golfer competing at Illinois State. Wouldn’t the tension of waiting on the result be at least a little fascinating? It might not be the same as being there, but at least you’d have that much.