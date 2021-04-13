Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thumbs up to IHSA, down to umps

Call this a thumbs-up, thumbs-down kind of column, starting with the positive:
1. As a lot of us learned about 13 months ago, nothing can be taken for granted any more.
But Monday’s news from the Illinois High School Association concerning the conducting of state championships in “summer” sports certainly gives athletes, coaches and schools something to which they can look forward.
It also means that the third weekend in June is going to be incredibly busy for those of us who chronicle the doings of prep sports. By my calculation, Southern Illinois schools could be involved in as many as nine championship events in a four-day span from June 16-19, although logic tells us that it’s unlikely.
Particularly newsworthy is that the IHSA shifted Class 1A and 2A baseball from Peoria’s Dozer Park to Illinois State University. The 3A finals will be held at the Schaumburg Boomers’ stadium.
The Louisville Slugger complex in Peoria will host all softball title games on June 16-17, while Eastern Illinois University again serves as the site for boys track and field from June 17-19. Girls track and field is heading to EIU from June 10-12.
Regardless of how people fare at these events, the big deal is that there is a real championship carrot out there for the athletes. While the fall sports that did play – golf, cross country and girls tennis – had a limited State Series, they couldn’t compete past the sectional level.
Barring a major increase in COVID-19 positivity levels that would compel Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take action and cancel prep sports, as he’s done on multiple occasions since last March, it looks like we might see the IHSA crown a real state champ in a couple of months. And no matter who you cheer for, that’s a real step in the right direction.
2. Having umpired since 1990, I know how difficult the job is. I also know that if you get a Division I gig, there’s a good chance that you not only know how to make good calls, you usually know how to handle situations.
Which is why what happened over the weekend at SIU was so rare, and also came off looking bad for the crew in blue. During the softball team’s series win over Evansville, either Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock or associate coach Jen Sewell were booted from all three games.
Blaylock’s ejection in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, an 8-2 loss, was routine stuff. She got warned for arguing balls and strikes early, argued again in the seventh inning and got run. She walked through the gate and up the stairs to the clubhouse.
Sewell’s ejection on Saturday was also understandable. She was kicked out for arguing a low second strike on Elisabeth Huckleberry, one pitch after a potential tie-breaking homer in the sixth was ruled as a foul ball. That happens.
But Sewell’s departure from the nightcap of Sunday’s twinbill, which SIU won 4-1, reflected poorly on the umpires. Not because they kicked her out, but because one of them, according to a press box observer, made contact with her before doing it.
Ejecting people is one thing. Contacting them as an official is a whole different story. The goal during conflict is to diffuse tension, not add to it. It shouldn’t end with Sewell having to yell at an umpire not to touch her.
And the fact that this crew allowed Evansville coaches to argue at length an inning later on what they believed to be a trapped ball instead of a catch – no ejection involved – at the very least brings up the question as to whether sexism was part of their agenda.
You know what they say about walking like a duck and quacking like one?
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.