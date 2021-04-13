Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thumbs up to IHSA, down to umps

Barring a major increase in COVID-19 positivity levels that would compel Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take action and cancel prep sports, as he’s done on multiple occasions since last March, it looks like we might see the IHSA crown a real state champ in a couple of months. And no matter who you cheer for, that’s a real step in the right direction.

2. Having umpired since 1990, I know how difficult the job is. I also know that if you get a Division I gig, there’s a good chance that you not only know how to make good calls, you usually know how to handle situations.

Which is why what happened over the weekend at SIU was so rare, and also came off looking bad for the crew in blue. During the softball team’s series win over Evansville, either Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock or associate coach Jen Sewell were booted from all three games.

Blaylock’s ejection in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, an 8-2 loss, was routine stuff. She got warned for arguing balls and strikes early, argued again in the seventh inning and got run. She walked through the gate and up the stairs to the clubhouse.