Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Trust, little things key big SIU win

Lance Jones and Marcus Domask scored the last 16 points Thursday night in what’s probably SIU’s biggest win in the Bryan Mullins coaching era, a 61-60 decision at Oklahoma State that was the program’s first road win over a Power 5 team since 2000.

But it was Domask who took time after the game to single out another player for his contributions.

“Troy probably won’t get much credit for the game he played,” Domask said of sophomore Troy D’Amico, “but him blocking out (Moussa) Cisse the way he did was big for us.”

Indeed, D’Amico came up with unheralded key contributions to the Salukis’ win. There was a 3-point play that helped SIU hang around until the Jones-Domask show took over. There were a pair of steals, including one on the next-to-last possession with 13.5 seconds left.

And he won the game’s final rebound off the floor to seal the outcome. Oh, and don’t forget the screen he set that allowed Domask to flash open in the left corner for Jones to pass him the ball for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.6 seconds left.

Sure, Cisse had 15 rebounds and 11 points for a double-double. Had Oklahoma State won, he probably would have been the game’s first star. He kept the Salukis from doing much of anything on offense because of his ability to block and alter shots.

But he might have had 21 points or more if SIU hadn’t battled with him as hard as it did. D’Amico and Clarence Rupert each bodied him into a tough shot that the Salukis rebounded. Small things, yes, but in the prism of a one-point game, those become larger things.

Those larger things get multiplied in the kind of one-possession games that SIU lost in bunches last year. They also deserve magnification when they turn out in your favor. So in the spirit of Domask’s comments about D’Amico, there are other plays that stuck out.

For instance, Trent Brown’s steal and score just past the midway point of the second half that trimmed the deficit to eight. The Salukis were nearing the point of no return when Brown made that play. It gave them just a bit more time to get their top scorers on track.

Don’t forget Brown’s great defense on the final shot. Bryce Thompson tried every fancy ballhandling move he knew to shake Brown. The senior never bit and closed out well on his 17-footer, forcing Thompson to shoot short. That’s why Brown is on the floor in key spots – because Mullins trusts him.

And this was a win that was about trust as much as anything. Jones spoke of his trust in Domask to hit the winning shot. SIU played with great trust defensively in the last four minutes, rotating and switching like a team possessed.

The team that seemingly found ways to lose tight games last year found a way to win one against the biggest brand-name team it will play during the regular season. Road wins at TV league schools are a good way to impress the selection committee if you have an at-large chance in March.

In that vein, the worst thing the Salukis could do now would be to egg it on Sunday at Southern Indiana. This blares trap game. It’s the Screaming Eagles’ first Division I home game and they will be fired up for it.

Can SIU give it the same kind of intensity and trust it did at Oklahoma State Thursday night? If it does and if it buses back to Carbondale with a 3-0 record, that will be a perfect start to the first week of this season.