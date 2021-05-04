Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Vanderzille makes prediction age well

The Carterville volleyball star signed with SIU, a win-win for all involved. Vanderzille gets a chance to prove herself on the Division I level with the local school, and the Salukis have a local product that could perhaps help their program not just win more games, but create a bit more interest to boot.

Don’t bet against Vanderzille. I say that because this winter, she went from being the “fifth starter” on Carterville’s Class 2A third place girls basketball team in 2020 to arguably the most improved player in SIRR Mississippi.

When you can make that leap in a sport that isn’t even your best, it speaks volumes for one’s will. Given that Vanderzille will now be a full-time volleyball player, it’s not impossible to imagine her making the same kind of improvement at SIU.

Which brings us back to last winter, when we wrote about that terrific Carterville girls basketball squad. In it, as I was reminded by a reader last night, was a prediction that Vanderzille would play volleyball in college.

That one has come to fruition. We’ll find out in about a week in a half if another one we made back in February – that SIU softball will play in the NCAA Tournament – will occur or not.