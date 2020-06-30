Sports Column | Bucky Dent: We are still in pandemic stage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone up for a game of Random Rants? Well, I’ve got a few, so indulge me for 630 or so words while I get them off my fingertips and on your paper (or laptop).

* For those who continue to ask why the IHSA won’t allow its Return to Play plan to progress to Phase 2 even though our state graduated to Phase 4 in its reopening plan on Friday, it’s a simple answer: Because it doesn’t drive that bus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is making that decision, and it’s asked for modifications to the IHSA proposal. My guess is that you’ll probably see Phase 2 go into effect next week after we clear the 4th of July holiday weekend.

As we’ve said here frequently since mid-March, there’s never been more pressure on decision-makers in any walk of life than now. As much as we want to get back to the lives we lived before then, we’re still in pandemic stage, even as the state has moved up two levels in the last five weeks.

From talking with IHSA executive director Craig Anderson back in the spring, the last thing he wants to do is shut fall sports down. He knows it would be a big hit for the organization and its member schools.