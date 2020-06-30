Sports Column | Bucky Dent: We are still in pandemic stage

Anyone up for a game of Random Rants? Well, I’ve got a few, so indulge me for 630 or so words while I get them off my fingertips and on your paper (or laptop).
* For those who continue to ask why the IHSA won’t allow its Return to Play plan to progress to Phase 2 even though our state graduated to Phase 4 in its reopening plan on Friday, it’s a simple answer: Because it doesn’t drive that bus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is making that decision, and it’s asked for modifications to the IHSA proposal. My guess is that you’ll probably see Phase 2 go into effect next week after we clear the 4th of July holiday weekend.
As we’ve said here frequently since mid-March, there’s never been more pressure on decision-makers in any walk of life than now. As much as we want to get back to the lives we lived before then, we’re still in pandemic stage, even as the state has moved up two levels in the last five weeks.
From talking with IHSA executive director Craig Anderson back in the spring, the last thing he wants to do is shut fall sports down. He knows it would be a big hit for the organization and its member schools.
Athletic directors have told me that they are telling their coaches to stay positive with student-athletes. They believe it would be devastating for players and coaches to go through another lost season.
But the only way to keep that from happening may be a continuation of caution. Wear your masks, observe social distancing protocols and you might get to go see a football game at the end of August.
Operative word: Might.
* As more states see increases in cases and deaths, it’s not unfair to wonder if the return of professional and college sports is unrealistic this year.
Four MLB players announced Monday that they have opted out of a shortened season. A handful of NBA players are doing the same, and it’s foolhardy to expect that some NHL players won’t risk their health in lieu of playoff games.
The same questions loom about the NFL, although I will be stunned if it backs away from its pledge to play its season as scheduled. Commissioner Roger Goodell’s long-time slogan of protecting the shield – a.k.a. the league logo – seems to extend more to the owners’ checking accounts than it does to the health of players and coaches.
And we haven’t discussed the dilemma of other, older folks who draw their income from sports. They are particularly vulnerable to this virus. Coaches and officials who are over 60 years old are in a tricky spot – go back to work and bank more money for your retirement or possibly face intubation from someone who finished their last semester online.
As a fan, I want to see sports back. But is the loss of life really a satisfactory price to sate our appetites for homers, dunks, saves and touchdowns?
* I was on stay-cation last week when it happened, but the suspension of the Frontier League season absolutely didn’t come as a surprise to Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto.
As the league spent most of March, April and May hoping to find a way to play a season, Pinto said during multiple interviews that he didn’t see it happening. The deciding factor for him was going to be the safety of everyone involved.
The league also doesn’t have the luxury of TV money to prop it up financially like the NFL, MLB, etc. enjoy. So Rent One Park will, unfortunately, sit mostly dormant until next spring.
And that assumes people in higher pay grades than you or I will have found a way to combat COVID-19.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and is also a voter for the Wooden Award. He can be contacted at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com
