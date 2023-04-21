Who are these impostors wearing SIU softball uniforms?

What has happened to the team that was 29-5 two weeks ago after a 17-1 rout of Evansville but has lost seven in a row since then?

If you have the answers, call first-year coach Jen Sewell. She’d probably like to know more than any of us.

“One of the most non-competitive games I’ve been involved in in a long time,” she said Friday after a 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley.

If one looked at the box score without adding any other context, they’d wonder why she was so harsh. The Salukis outhit the Braves 10-9, mustering up enough rallies to leave 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded twice.

They rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth with Anna Carder’s two-run homer and then got within a run in the sixth when Jackie Lis worked a bases-loaded walk. So they didn’t curl up and die when they fell behind and then couldn’t get a shutdown inning.

But if you wanted to see the dictionary definition of a team in a slump, it wore white uniforms with Salukis in script lettering. Nearly every time there was an opportunity to get a clutch hit, make a big play or shut down Bradley’s offense, it didn’t happen.

There was a rare Rylie Hamilton error in the first that handed the Braves an unearned run. Literally 99 times out of 100, Hamilton fields Abbott Badgley’s routine grounder to third for the inning’s third out. This time, she got distracted by the runner steaming toward third and just whiffed the play entirely.

There were a whole spate of early outs in at-bats and bad swings. Even Elizabeth Warwick, who’s normally pickier at the plate than an 8-year-old who hates vegetables, came up hacking at a first pitch to start the last of the first.

Lis whaled at a 3-0 pitch in the fifth and bounced into a fielder’s choice right before Carder homered. The inning before that, Aubree DePron tried to steal home on her own after a Warwick walk and was nailed for the third out.

“We do that a lot after she walks,” Sewell said. “But the last words were ‘Stay here.’”

Which brings us to the top of the sixth, when Bradley took the lead for good with a pair of two-out runs off Madi Eberle. SIU’s No. 1 pitcher has been nails most of the year, but she walked .192-hitting Jordy van der Werf and then allowed the tie-breaking RBI single to .146-batting Ashley Breeding.

Bad pitching to be sure, but Sewell said it was set up in part because of the missed chances offensively.

“There’s so many at-bats prior to what we remember at the end of the game that were wasted,” Sewell said. “It’s just not competitive, right? We let it tick by and then we want to make it up in the sixth or seventh inning, except we’ve let 15 or 18 outs go by.

“If we had been disciplined early, we maybe would have been scoring consistently throughout the game.”

But they didn’t, which is how a good team suddenly looks like a bad team. And the pitching staff is pretty threadbare at this point with freshman Elliott Stinson apparently on the shelf for the season’s remainder with an injury.

What’s more, time is running out for the Salukis to find their way. There’s just nine more regular season games left before the conference tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.

It’s either fix it now or put the tools away until next February.