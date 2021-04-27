Sports Column | Bucky Dent: When an upset isn't an upset

If one took any kind of deep dive into the matchup prior to kickoff, they would have discovered this was a tossup game. While the Salukis lost three games and the Wildcats were 5-0, SIU also played in a much tougher conference.

Four of SIU’s wins were against teams which are or were ranked in the top 25, including top 5 wins against North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Weber State’s last four wins occurred by a total of 18 points.

In fact, it’s fair to say that the Wildcats probably should have received an easier draw in the first round than to play the Salukis. However, the ESPN3 announcing crew of John Schriffen and Kirk Morrison either weren’t aware of that or just didn’t feel like moving off their established narrative.

That’s a problem which isn’t confined to the four-letter network. Fox announcers also seem to have a difficult time adjusting to games that stray from the pregame storyline. It’s a lazy approach and it can hurt a crew’s credibility.

And when SIU polished off the win, Schriffen and Morrison each launched into their spiel of why this was such a big upset. Yeah, the Salukis played without Javon Williams, who can dominate in any game, but they still proved capable of running effectively enough to set up their passing attack.