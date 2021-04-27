Sports Column | Bucky Dent: When an upset isn't an upset

In my first gig at a daily newspaper, I covered Clinch Valley College football, a program now known as the University of Virginia's College at Wise. At the time, it was an NAIA Division II program run by a fellow named Bill Ramseyer, who was a gentle man and a gentleman.
The first two years I covered the Cavaliers, they lost one regular season game and qualified for the postseason in each year. Prior to one game, they were playing an opponent going through a tough season. I asked him something about their talent level, I think, and he answered with this.
“One thing I’ve learned,” he said, “is that in college football, the difference in talent between teams is a lot smaller than one thinks.”
At the time, I thought it was coachspeak. A few days later, when CVC needed a fourth quarter rally to stay unbeaten, I figured out Ramseyer may have been teaching me something not just about football, but human nature itself.
And on Saturday, Ramseyer’s words and my present gig collided at the intersection of truth and belief in my mind.
And Ogden, Utah.
It was there where another one of my theories – that the word upset is overused – was confirmed. As most of us know, SIU made the long trip west and came away with a 34-31 win over Weber State to move into the FCS quarterfinals this weekend at South Dakota State.
If one took any kind of deep dive into the matchup prior to kickoff, they would have discovered this was a tossup game. While the Salukis lost three games and the Wildcats were 5-0, SIU also played in a much tougher conference.
Four of SIU’s wins were against teams which are or were ranked in the top 25, including top 5 wins against North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Weber State’s last four wins occurred by a total of 18 points.
In fact, it’s fair to say that the Wildcats probably should have received an easier draw in the first round than to play the Salukis. However, the ESPN3 announcing crew of John Schriffen and Kirk Morrison either weren’t aware of that or just didn’t feel like moving off their established narrative.
That’s a problem which isn’t confined to the four-letter network. Fox announcers also seem to have a difficult time adjusting to games that stray from the pregame storyline. It’s a lazy approach and it can hurt a crew’s credibility.
And when SIU polished off the win, Schriffen and Morrison each launched into their spiel of why this was such a big upset. Yeah, the Salukis played without Javon Williams, who can dominate in any game, but they still proved capable of running effectively enough to set up their passing attack.
Also, given that Weber State played without a handful of starters, this result doesn’t pass the upset test. Appalachian State’s football team winning at Michigan in 2007 is an upset. So is Abilene Christian defeating Texas last month in the NCAA Tournament, or Villanova shocking Georgetown for the 1985 national championship.
This was not, and you could say the same for many results that people believe are upsets. Games are mostly about matchups at this level rather than big discrepancies in talent. SIU winning at Weber State was no fluke.
That’s not to diminish what the Salukis did in their first playoff game since 2009, because going on the road and winning in the postseason is always impressive. But one must also provide context to the accomplishment of any feat, and objectively, calling this one an upset is hyperbole.
And wrong.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.