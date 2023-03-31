There have been worse weeks in recent SIU men’s basketball history.

But not many of them.

Since Monday, the Salukis lost their two top scorers of the last two years, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, to the transfer portal. They also lost a key reserve, guard Dalton Banks, to the portal. And assistant coach Pat Monaghan departed to take a similar job at rebuilding Green Bay of the Horizon League.

Or to put it another way, SIU lost 3,129 points alone in Domask and Jones, plus a solid role player and the coach credited with recruiting Domask in April 2019 when Domask decommitted from Northern Kentucky after coach John Brannen left for the Cincinnati job.

The obvious question: Where do the Salukis go from here? Well, just like last year, it’s off to the transfer portal. Unlike last year, when coach Bryan Mullins looked to fill holes with players who could play off Domask and Jones, they need at least one go-to scorer out of the portal.

With 1,192 players in the portal as of 5 p.m. Friday, SIU will have its choice of players. Even if it doesn’t have much chance of getting guys who have played at TV league schools, there’s bound to be someone out there who’s proven they can score at a high level.

There’s also the junior college ranks, more specifically John A. Logan, the school just a 3-pointer down the road in Carterville that just won a national title a week ago. The Vols’ coach, Tyler Smithpeters, played for the Salukis just a few years ago.

There are players on that roster who could step in and make a quick impact for SIU. Curt Lewis is ticketed for Missouri, where Smithpeters’ older brother, Kyle, is an assistant. But after watching Logan last week, I can tell you that folks like tourney MVP Quimari Peterson, Isaiah Stafford, KJ Debrick and James Dent can play in Division I.

The Vols play a high-tempo style of basketball, which is far different from the halfcourt, 5-on-5 game the Salukis prefer. But in high-level college basketball, you need guys that can make plays no matter your tempo. All those guys I’ve listed can make plays to win games.

Peterson, Stafford and Dent can each get their shot at the end of a shot clock. Dent also brings the bonus of being nearly automatic at the foul line in clutch situations and Debrick made two huge hustle plays – a 3-point play off a loose ball and a save of what would have been a turnover – to save a late possession in the last minute of the national championship game.

It’s not that Mullins needs my help or anyone else’s help to pick his roster. He did help Porter Moser make a Final Four five years ago at Loyola. SIU did win 23 games this past year, the most it’s won under Mullins.

But some fans and alumni feel like it could have been more, citing the team’s experience and depth. The Salukis felt all year their best basketball was in front of them but couldn’t produce it when it most mattered.

Expectations as of now will be lower than they were in November. There are talented pieces still on the roster but probably not enough of them to win a conference, even one that’s being gutted by the portal as much as the Missouri Valley Conference.

The next few months will be some of the most important for this program in years. Who they add, and who they don’t add, might tell the tale of what they’ll be able to do next year.