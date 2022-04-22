Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Why it was the JV game of rain delays

There was a lot of grousing in the Itchy Jones Stadium press box last Friday.

SIU and SIUE tried to squeeze a baseball game between rain showers, but the process was cut off by Mother Nature just after 6 p.m. There was a rain delay of 73 minutes, then three minutes of baseball before the umpires spotted lightning off in the distance.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Johnson could be SIU's missing piece SIU fans may have wanted a player with sexier stats than Xavier Johnson, but he might just b…

Then there was another delay of close to two hours before the game was canceled just before 9:25 p.m. The Salukis’ 8-3 lead never happened and their bid for a win was washed away. Or to put it another way, SIU players and coaches spent more than seven hours at the ballpark for four innings and no game.

But as I told someone during one of the interruptions, this one was just the JV game of rain delays compared to May 30 and 31, 2013. I spent that night and early morning in Busch Stadium, covering the Cardinals-Royals game for The Sports Xchange.

I reached the ballpark just before 5 p.m. for the 6:15 start, but the tarp was on the field. There would be a delay before the game, but this was the last game of the season series between the teams, so every effort would be made to play it to completion.

What no one anticipated is that Joe West and his umpiring crew would literally make every effort to get nine innings in, no matter how deep into the night they’d have to go to do it.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Give Brockmeyer the MVC's MVP I was going to write a column on why Abby Brockmeyer should be the Missouri Valley Conferenc…

After an hour’s delay for the first pitch due to rain, the first eight innings zipped by in about two hours. Michael Wacha was brilliant in his first St. Louis start, retiring the first 13 hitters he faced and allowing only two hits over seven innings.

The problem was the Cardinals didn’t have regular closer Edward Mujica available because manager Mike Matheny used him the previous four games to collect saves. So Mitchell Boggs was handed a 2-1 lead in the ninth and didn’t take long to blow it.

Jeff Francoeur promptly popped him for a homer to tie the game. By the time Boggs and Victor Marte combined to put the next four men on base, capped by Eric Hosmer’s two-run double, Kansas City led 4-2. And after an intentional walk to the immortal Chris Getz, the skies let loose with a pure gullywasher.

Rain delay theater this time lasted four hours and 32 minutes. During that period, there was a press box session in the break room with Cardinals announcer Ricky Horton, who told us why Boggs was probably done (and Horton was right, as he often is; Boggs was done) and a fair amount of snacking.

And then somewhat hilarious sight of West going ”talk to the hand” to Matheny and then-general manager John Mozeliak at about 2:30 while the grounds crew prepared the field to finish the game.

Greg Holland threw the morning’s last pitch at 3:14, capping the Royals’ bizarre 4-2 win. I’m not sure what was weirder – interviewing Francoeur while he was sipping a beer at 3:30 a.m. or catching the first train out of Busch at 4:46 to head back home to Johnston City.

The Royals packed up and flew to Texas for a game 16 hours later. West and his crew piled into a limo for a ride to Chicago, where 10 hours after the last out, they were at Wrigley Field to work Diamondbacks at Cubs.

So if you’re wondering why two rain delays of just over three hours barely moved my needle a week ago at SIU, a May night in 2013 explains it perfectly.

--Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.