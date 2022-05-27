Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Write Salukis off at your own risk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Make no mistake about it, the loser’s bracket is the last place any baseball team wants to live after the first round of a conference tournament. Even a regular season champion like SIU.

Some might say especially a regular season champion like SIU, given the fact its pitching staff has rode two hot relievers most of the year and employed its only consistent starter to knock off Indiana State 8-2 Friday in an elimination game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Hammons Field.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Sewell can keep Salukis on track There are very few athletic programs anywhere that have enjoyed the same level of stability …

But if you choose to write off the Salukis, do so at your own risk. Remember that no team in the league hits the ball like SIU and that as a tournament wears on into the weekend, it’ll face either tired frontline pitchers or second-line pitchers who might not be equipped to hold its offense in check.

Also remember that this team owns seven and eight-game winning streaks. Given that context, ripping four straight over the next two days might not be the most difficult thing in the world.

“Our guys believe we can come through this thing,” said coach Lance Rhodes. “Let’s make a run and see what happens. We’ve played doubleheaders and won both games, but we can’t look at it that way.

“The first game, it has to be all hands on deck. You have to get past the first game. It doesn’t matter who we pitch this year, all of our guys have thrown strikes. When you get to elimination games, everybody’s in the same boat.”

Particularly this year in the Valley. There’s not a ton of difference in the conference’s top teams, nor are there a lot of aces on those staffs. SIU’s earned run average in conference games this year was 4.38, which doesn’t exactly inspire awe but was the lowest among MVC teams.

Saluki pitchers have fanned 456 hitters, second-most in school history, and entered the tournament with their lowest walk total in a decade. Averaging more than eight strikeouts per game automatically makes your defense’s job easier, just because they have to make fewer plays.

And keeping the walks down also helps your defense because it keeps them into the game. Want to see a team that doesn’t make plays? Watch their pitchers consistently get behind hitters and walk guys.

That’s the first chain of bad baseball in most cases. When you break down most big innings, it’s usually something the opponent has done to set the table for you.

Basically, the next two days figure to come down to pitching for SIU. But not in a way that most people associate with success in baseball. It probably doesn’t have to throw up one zero after another on the scoreboard.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Give Brockmeyer the MVC's MVP I was going to write a column on why Abby Brockmeyer should be the Missouri Valley Conferenc…

Particularly if J.T. Weber hits the ball like he did Friday. The guy who fell into a mini-slump down the stretch went 3 for 5 with a lineout. That version of Weber leads to other hitters around him getting better pitches. And it leads to an even more potent attack.

“That’s what I’ve been looking for – just a day where I hit the ball well,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a while since I did that. I’ve been working on some things in the cage and it was good to see it click on the field.”

Can it click four more times by sometime early Sunday evening? If it has, chances are the Salukis have defied the odds and perhaps a bit of common sense to emerge from the loser’s bracket.

If it does, don’t say you weren’t warned first.

--Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.