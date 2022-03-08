Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Hello Southern Illinois

The first night I spent in Carbondale, before I officially started at The Southern, I sat on my couch in my new apartment, still feeling emotional from saying goodbye to my friends and family up in Louisville, Kentucky, and turned on YouTube.

There was new video from Jon Bois, and I have committed to watching him regardless of the topic. This particular video was about Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dave Stieb – a player I wasn’t familiar with at all.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bois’ work, he and his team do deep dives into often overlooked stories and rely heavily on old newspaper articles. For the first episode of what will be a four-part series on Stieb, they focused a little bit on his career as a college outfielder – at Southern Illinois University – and used newspaper clips about his decision to sign with Toronto as a pitcher – from The Southern.

That was a long-winded way of saying this community made me feel at home before you all even met me.

Now I’ll actually do what I sat down to do – introduce me to you all.

My name is Derek Brightwell, and by now you’ve probably read at least one thing I’ve written. Like I mentioned, I come from Kentucky – and I have a feeling I’ll find some disagreements when I assert we’re the real Land of Lincoln.

My journey to the world of sports writing came in high school after being interviewed by my city’s paper and also realizing that my dream of playing first base for the Atlanta Braves probably was less realistic than a dream of covering them.

But, since a high school sports writer is what made me want to get my start in sports reporting to begin with, I’ve always had an affinity for paying that forward to the next generation, which feels weird to say because I could’ve sworn 2007 was only a few years ago.

Other than making me feel ancient and completely unathletic, covering high school sports has been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done with my life and just in the small sample I’ve seen since moving here, it looks like I’ll have no shortage of incredible athletes to marvel at and great stories to tell – because at the end of the day, that’s what I love about this job.

So feel free to say "hey" to me if you see me at a game, I’m always happy to talk or debate anything – it’s also part of the job. And if I’m doing my job right, you’ll see me at as many games as I can possibly get to.

I’ll let you all go with a thank you. Thank you for trusting me with your children’s stories and hopefully in my time with The Southern, I do right by you all because I know how important a good high school sports reporter can be.

Email me at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com if you have any story ideas.

