Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: In support of the baseball hype man

For Easter weekend, I went back home and popped in to watch some of the teams I covered a year ago. One of those teams has tons of talent and tons of swag off the field, but for whatever reason, can fall flat in games due to a lack of energy from the dugout. All last year and, again on Saturday, the coach would plead with his team to have more energy.

A year ago, the other baseball team I covered made it to the state tournament and while that team had some talent – five of the players from that team are playing collegiately this year – it were able to feed off of the incredible energy, especially from the leadoff hitter who was a top-tier trash talker and teammate motivator.

Bookending the holiday weekend, I was in Harrisburg for a pair of baseball games where I was finally able to see one of the top teams in the state, per MaxPreps’ rankings. They didn’t disappoint, ending both games in the fourth inning with a 16-1 victory both times.

Obviously that means there’s a lot of talent up and down that roster, but perhaps more than anybody between the lines, who stood out to me was senior Blake Stacey occupying the front corner of the dugout and being the most vocal person in the park from first pitch to final out.

“He’s a wonderful kid and wonderful teammate,” Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson said about Stacey after the Bulldogs topped Massac County on Monday. “He does a good job providing energy and has played well for us at times this year.”

From finishing his teammates’ walk-up songs, to a nearly perfect impression of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Stacey epitomizes what a high school hype man should be – pumping up his teammates without getting malicious when it comes to the opposition.

Trash talking has been a part of sports since the concept of competition has been around, and I have no problem with it. My respect for Larry Bird, for example, only grew when I learned of his legendary trash talk which would mentally beat his opponent before the game even began.

Usually, when a player on a team is known for being extremely vocal, it’s talking down the opponent you think of but players like Stacey take a different approach and the good ones make it an art form.

You hear it a lot in softball – where dugouts turn into full-blown parties during a team’s turn to bat. I’ve seen teams bring actual drumsticks to turn buckets of balls into a functioning drum set to both pump up their own batters but also rattle the opposing pitcher.

I’ll never say there’s no room for trash talk in sports because of course there is. But I believe wholeheartedly that there needs to be more room for hyping up your own teammates as well. There’s no shortage of negativity in the world these days and the world of sport is not immune to that. So let’s flip the script, just a little.

