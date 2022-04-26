Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Let's talk about sportsmanship

I want to talk to you all about sportsmanship.

Now, I know there’s a long history of sports writers bemoaning a lack of respect in sports, screaming from the rooftops about unwritten rules, not showing up your opponent and everything that goes into pieces that start with “I want to talk to you about sportsmanship.” I promise this won’t be that.

I absolutely love trash talking. Put it in all caps, LOVE it.

Maybe my favorite sports clip of all time is from the Professional Bowlers Association – I’m not kidding. If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and seek it out because my description will absolutely not do it justice. Pete Webber gets a strike and I don’t know what the context is, because it’s not necessary to know it. He yells and fist pumps and exclaims “That’s right, I did it!” So far, relatively normal for a fiery bowler. Then, he yells the money phrase “Who do you think you are? I am!”

I have no idea what it means, but I’ve used it in my day-to-day life more times than I am proud of. But let’s go to a more mainstream example of trash talking, shall we?

Larry Bird, who rightfully will go down as one of the greatest to lace up a pair of sneakers, has recently become something of a folk hero for his legendary trash talking. There’s, of course, the iconic “Who’s coming in second?” at the 3-point contest that he won without taking off his warm-up, but there’s the stories of him telling his opponents what he’s going to do before doing it and the less-remembered “I got something for ya” he told Shawn Kemp because Kemp was breaking Bird’s high school records. He turned it into an art.

But more importantly, he could back it up.

When people complain about a lack of sportsmanship nowadays – and I feel ancient using that phrase – it’s almost always about something the winner has done. Bat flips, hitting a homer on a 3-0 count with a big lead, bunting for a hit or stealing bases with a lead in baseball. I have no problem with any of that. I’ll paraphrase San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler – if we don’t want you to bunt, we’ll defend the bunt and if we don’t want you to swing 3-0, we’ll throw a ball.

No, my problem with sportsmanship today is with people who do something stupid because they’re losing.

A week ago, a junior college pitcher in Texas, Owen Woodward, tackled North Central Texas College player Josh Phillips as he rounded third. Why did Woodward do it? Because Phillips had the temerity to hit a home run off of him and gloat a little bit. If you don’t want to give up a home run, pitch better.

Comically, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference only suspended Woodward for four games (which means he wouldn’t have missed a start) for assaulting an opponent while Phillips got two games for hurting Woodward’s feelings. Fortunately, Weatherford College removed the pitcher from their team.

“None of y’all can guard me, that’s the thing,” a player for the Music City Kings said after making a layup and drawing a foul in a minor league basketball game Saturday. Great, I love that confidence. The only problem was that the Kings were losing 151-120, which became the final after the referee had to stop the game as both teams confronted each other while the instigator wouldn’t stop talking.

Again, I love trash talk. I think it’s a part of the game that’s always been around and, generally, healthy for all sports. But, you can’t do it down 31. You just can’t.

Of course, there’s times where it goes too far and it almost always starts in the bleachers. From the Pistons-Pacers “Malice in the Palace” brawl to a more recent example in New York where Yankees fans cheer that Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan got injured while chasing a fly ball and smashing his face into the chain-link fence at Yankees Stadium. The game ended with the Yankees winning on a walk-off and Bronx fans throwing full beers at the Guardians before Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge had to run out there to tell the fans to stop.

Again, I love trash talking and I love passionate fans, but this wasn’t that.

Like almost everything in life, it comes down to the simple advice “Don’t be a jerk.” And if you’re going to be confident and celebrate your accomplishments, just make sure you can back it up.

