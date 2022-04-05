Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: MLB needs to shape up or risk losing fans

We should be a week into the 2022 MLB season by now, but because of the owner-imposed lockout and bad faith negotiating that took up the entire winter, Opening Day is Thursday.

Now, I just signed up for my MLBTV subscription – thanks in part to it being free through my cell phone service – and went out and bought MLB The Show the first day I could, so obviously MLB hasn’t lost a fan in me. I dutifully bought my Atlanta Braves World Series Champions gear minutes after Freddie Freeman caught the final out and hours later, was already planning a trip to Atlanta in July to watch the Braves play perhaps the two biggest stars baseball has to offer in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

I’ve been a baseball fan since I could walk. My mom will gladly show you home movies of me in diapers impersonating umpires (who I called “mean guys” back then, and my experience of playing in high school didn’t do much to change that opinion). I’m a baseball lifer, so MLB doesn’t have to worry about losing me.

But it’s definitely in danger of losing others.

It isn’t just the lockout, either. While that’s the biggest and brightest example of MLB’s disinterest in actually putting a quality product on the field, there’s no shortage of examples of the sport’s troubles.

This isn’t going to be a “baseball is dying” rant, either. That’s been a refrain from sports writers for as long as nine men have put on the very strange baseball uniform and attempted to hit a ball with a stick. No, baseball, in some form, will last as long as we all will. It may not be “America’s Game” anymore, as it loses out to the NFL and NBA, but it’s not in danger of dying – especially as it is highly popular in countries like Japan and South Korea and it’s sister sport of cricket dominates in the Indian Subcontinent.

But MLB can’t get out of its own way.

Rob Manfred isn’t a bad commissioner – which will definitely sound weird to anyone who’s paid attention to his contributions to the game. He’s a terrible ambassador of baseball, but he does what he’s paid to do and that’s be a shield for the owners. And there’s a lot they need to be shielded from.

While a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was signed and had some wins for the players, to be sure, a quick look at the complete teardowns in Oakland and Cincinnati, the Cleveland Guardians refusing to try to win the division despite having had a good, young core, and the perpetual mess that is the Pittsburgh Pirates reveals MLB’s dirty secret – winning doesn’t matter to the owners, because they’ll turn a nice profit no matter how bad the team is.

And that’s a shame for those cities and fans who continue to support the miserly owners who think we should be grateful for whatever product is put on the field. I was texting with a friend of mine the other day who is from Cincinnati and thus, sadly, a Reds fan and he was down right depressed at what the Reds have become (but he was at least grateful he didn’t buy a Jesse Winker jersey, little victories, I suppose).

While MLB is proud to announce its new housing for minor league players, it’s also come with some scrutiny as well – not least of which has been shining further light on the terrible conditions billion dollar organizations allowed their employees to live in for decades. While the new housing is great, some players who are married or having kids (which makes up a good chunk of AAA guys) are finding they can’t bring their families with them. That’s a joke.

So with Opening Day right around the corner and MLB getting the spotlight after the incredible NCAA Tournament, let’s hope it can start to get its act right – or at least let’s hope we can remember who we’re really paying increasingly expensive ticket prices to see the next time the CBA is being negotiated.

Because there’s millions of people like me who won’t leave MLB no matter what, but there’s an increasing number of “baseball lifers” who are finding it too hard to justify and too many owners who simply don’t care about winning.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

