Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: MLB treats fans to a Moment of Zen

Last week, I wrote about how MLB seemed to be doing its best to push fans away. I still believe that Commissioner Rob Manfred and the team owners care more about maximizing profits than trying to send the fans home happy from each game, but the first weekend of games provided something that showed me that maybe, someone somewhere within MLB’s corporate structure gets why we love the sport so much.

If you have an MLB.TV subscription, like I do, you saw what might be the single greatest ad break in the history of professional sports – Baseball Zen. Sure, it lacks the production value of a multi-million dollar Super Bowl ad and there’s no point or plot or perfectly timed joke. In fact, it’s not selling you anything. It’s the sounds of rain hitting the field while an umpire looks around. It’s the sound of a grounds crew rolling the tarp or watering the infield. It’s the sounds of baseball and it’s perfect.

At a time when so much of an MLB broadcast (and baseball is not alone here) is pasted with ads – from the proposed patches on the jersey, to digit ads on the mound, to everything being sponsored by Camping World or Doosan or Hankook Tires – it’s refreshing to see MLB taking 30 seconds per ad break to just give us relaxing sounds of baseball.

The beauty of the game is that it’s a constant in the spring and summer. You can have a game on in the background while you’re doing something else – as I was when I first saw the Baseball Zen commercial. Baseball doesn’t demand your attention, because it will always be there for you, like a reliable friend or, depending on how your team is doing in a given year, like a toxic ex.

Baseball Zen reflects that and yet still can’t be ignored. The first one I saw (and there are several different loops) was the umpire in the rain and without looking up, I thought something had gone wrong with my TV. But no, what I was treated to was the most relaxing thing I’ve ever seen on a television screen and I anticipated each new one.

Yes, it’s dumb to get excited over something so small, but since I entered the season feeling a little sour about my favorite league, it was nice to be treated with a genuinely pleasant surprise (especially as my Braves got beat down by the lowly Nationals on Monday).

If playing baseball has taught me anything, it’s that a seemingly small thing can turn everything around – a pebble turning a routine grounder into a double, a first pitch strike you should’ve swung at forcing you to battle from behind for the rest of your at bat, a stranded runner in the first inning in a one-run loss. It can obviously go the other way as well, and in this case, I want to thank MLB for giving me a Moment of Zen for Opening Week.

