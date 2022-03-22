Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Trying to be rational about fandom

When MLB initiated the lockout in December, I was sure of two things — the MLB season would start on time and Freddie Freeman would be flashing his glove and million-dollar smile at first base for the Atlanta Braves.

Now, we’re eight days away from what was supposed to be Opening Day and Freeman is on the Dodgers.

But, we’ll still have an Opening Day and the Braves are maybe better now than they were when they hoisted the trophy. So, as Atlanta fan, and a fan of baseball in general, I should be happy, right?

That’s been the question that’s racked my brain since the Braves traded for Olson. And it’s led me down a rabbit hole of thinking about fandom in general.

Fandom is emotional. It’s almost never logical, no matter how hard we try to believe it can be. Teams who engage in “tanking” are being logical – they’re not going to win now, so let’s strip down to the foundation and rebuild on the ashes of the past. But it’s always a tough sell to fans who want the team to try to be as good as possible every year, even if it means decades of being mediocre.

So now, I stare at an Atlanta Braves roster that, on paper, is better – Olson has been better the last two years than Freeman and is younger; the bullpen is better; Acuña is back.

But Freddie is gone. No matter how good Olson is this year, he won’t be Freddie. Can he be Freddie?

So what is fandom?

I’ll narrow that scope to athletics, because as you get into other spheres, it becomes murkier and sometimes less logical – loyalty to Apple or Android allows both companies to remain stagnant, after all.

In sports, fandom is mostly seen as “rooting for the laundry." It’s the teams, not the players themselves, that we cheer for. That’s true to an extent. It’s really the case in collegiate athletics, where the rosters change almost every year, but the team stays the same. But even then, players leave a mark on the program. The players matter, right?

I’ll admit to you now I’m not sure where I’ll ultimately land on this.

In 2012, I was looking at a similar situation when the Colts let Peyton Manning walk. Maybe it was the 2-14 season the year before, but I was ready for the rebuild and knew Andrew Luck was the right move. But was it?

Manning was as beloved a franchise icon as anyone in the league and went on to win a Super Bowl – which I begrudgingly had to root for in spite of my desire to antagonize my dad in the sports realm whenever I can.

Now that Luck has retired, I’ve essentially stopped watching the NFL and I’ve been joking about how much nicer it is to not have every Sunday made or ruined by the result of three hours of football. It’s been refreshing to step out of the shackles of fandom.

So now I’m looking at the Dodgers, with Freeman, and what some are calling the best lineup since the Murder’s Row Yankees. Baseball is random, but LA might be playing with loaded dice, so I should expect to once again watch a former beloved franchise icon holding up the game’s biggest prize for a different team. Will I be able to root for that? Will I be able to boo Freeman? Who knows?

Like I said, fandom is irrational. There’s parallels to draw between fandom and a relationship, but I’ll save that for the writer of a baseball-themed cheesy romance novel; that’s not quite my scene. But I will say I’ve had my heart broken at least as many times by sports and, because the theme of the day is irrationality, I’ll keep coming back for me. Just like we all do.

So what was the point of this? I’ll be honest, I don’t know. The Braves first baseman situation has been dominating my mind for the last week and it’s led me down this meandering path. So thanks for coming on this journey with me.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

