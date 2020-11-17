Sports Column | Good grief, just wear the mask

Given the events of the last three weeks, Tuesday’s news that the IHSA would delay the start of basketball season bore all the suspense of a team dribbling out the last 15 seconds of a 20-point win.
After it was disclosed that the Governor’s Office saw no need to attend Thursday’s virtual Board of Directors meeting that will determine a course for basketball, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to return the state to Tier 3 mitigations merely sealed the outcome for now.
It seems highly unlikely that basketball season starts before the calendar flips to 2021, and some would suggest editing that sentence to add three words to its end: If at all.
Facts are irrefutable at this point. COVID-19 is only getting worse and isn’t likely to go away any time soon. It’s been here for more than eight months and might be here for another eight, maybe longer, even if a legitimate vaccine is proven to work.
As much as you and I want to watch a Pinckneyville-Nashville boys basketball game this fall, or see how good Murphysboro could be, we might not find out the answers. It’s just hard to advocate for games to be played when far worse outcomes are possible if games take place.
Who do you blame? Not the Governor, who is acting in what he thinks are the best interests of the state. Not IDPH, whose main interests lie in health rather than crossover dribbles. Instead, we’ve got to look in the mirror.
We should have stayed as vigilant as we were in the spring and early summer, when the numbers improved to the point we could start frequenting restaurants or malls. Instead, we got complacent and just assumed things were going back to normal. And you know what they say about assuming?
So now it’s back to where we were in mid-March. And if you’d like to see high school football or volleyball in the spring, or maybe basketball in the summer, well, take Charlie Brown’s advice from a social media meme.
Good grief, just wear the mask.
RANKING NORMAN'S YEAR
On to more pleasant topics, such as one I thought of last week while working on a story about our Boys Golfer of the Year, Benton sophomore Cy Norman.
While I don’t have encyclopedic knowledge of Southern Illinois sports like the one and only Les Winkeler, I’ve been able to cover prep sports for a long time in multiple states (Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois). And what Norman did this year constitutes one of the most dominant seasons I’ve seen in any prep sport.
He won every tournament he entered, often by huge margins, and usually with a figurative target across his maroon golf shirt. Norman often won in style, easily breaking par and doing it no matter the stakes. And he led a team without much experience besides his to regional and sectional titles.
What’s more, had the IHSA decided to play a state tournament, it’s likely Norman would have won an individual title and helped the Rangers contend for the team crown. If that’s not dominance, then Albert Pujols isn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Of all the prep athletes I’ve covered on a semi-regular basis, I’d have to say Thomas Jones might have had the best year I’ve seen. He ran for more than 3,300 yards as a senior when his Powell Valley team went 14-0 and won a second straight state title.
You might have heard of him; he rushed for 10,591 yards in a 12-year NFL career and was the Bears’ leading rusher on their 2006 Super Bowl team.
Jones is No. 1. Norman has made it on the short list behind him. That’s quite enough for one year.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!