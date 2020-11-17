Sports Column | Good grief, just wear the mask

Given the events of the last three weeks, Tuesday’s news that the IHSA would delay the start of basketball season bore all the suspense of a team dribbling out the last 15 seconds of a 20-point win.

After it was disclosed that the Governor’s Office saw no need to attend Thursday’s virtual Board of Directors meeting that will determine a course for basketball, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to return the state to Tier 3 mitigations merely sealed the outcome for now.

It seems highly unlikely that basketball season starts before the calendar flips to 2021, and some would suggest editing that sentence to add three words to its end: If at all.

Facts are irrefutable at this point. COVID-19 is only getting worse and isn’t likely to go away any time soon. It’s been here for more than eight months and might be here for another eight, maybe longer, even if a legitimate vaccine is proven to work.

As much as you and I want to watch a Pinckneyville-Nashville boys basketball game this fall, or see how good Murphysboro could be, we might not find out the answers. It’s just hard to advocate for games to be played when far worse outcomes are possible if games take place.