Sports Column | Herrin, Murphy left mark on, off court

If you needed any more proof that 2020 has been simply horrible, just look back at who this area lost in the last week.

The deaths of Rich Herrin and Tim Murphy robbed us of two winners – on and off the floor. The mark they left on their communities equaled the ones they made on the sideline, which is saying quite a bit.

I would make the argument that no coach in Southern Illinois sports history has been as influential as Herrin. In fact, we did this summer when we named him the top coach in a 10-part feature on the best high school coaches in the area, past and present.

Not only did he win 677 games (against only 293 losses) over 34 years at Okawville, Benton and Marion, he also proved his style of play could work on the college level.

Herrin became one of the few high school coaches to jump right into Division I with no assistant coaching experience and succeed. It took Herrin four years to turn SIU into a winner, but once he got there, he stayed there for seven seasons.

The Salukis made the NIT four straight years, then reached the NCAA Tournament from 1993-95, winning 23 games in all three seasons. When Herrin left SIU following the 1997-98 season, his 225-174 record didn’t reflect the work he did to make the program respected again.