Sports Column | Herrin, Murphy left mark on, off court

If you needed any more proof that 2020 has been simply horrible, just look back at who this area lost in the last week.
The deaths of Rich Herrin and Tim Murphy robbed us of two winners – on and off the floor. The mark they left on their communities equaled the ones they made on the sideline, which is saying quite a bit.
I would make the argument that no coach in Southern Illinois sports history has been as influential as Herrin. In fact, we did this summer when we named him the top coach in a 10-part feature on the best high school coaches in the area, past and present.
Not only did he win 677 games (against only 293 losses) over 34 years at Okawville, Benton and Marion, he also proved his style of play could work on the college level.
Herrin became one of the few high school coaches to jump right into Division I with no assistant coaching experience and succeed. It took Herrin four years to turn SIU into a winner, but once he got there, he stayed there for seven seasons.
The Salukis made the NIT four straight years, then reached the NCAA Tournament from 1993-95, winning 23 games in all three seasons. When Herrin left SIU following the 1997-98 season, his 225-174 record didn’t reflect the work he did to make the program respected again.
Incredibly, Herrin’s career didn’t end following his final season at Marion in 2006-07. He came back to the sideline from 2012-14 to start a program at Morthland College in West Frankfort. I covered a couple of his games in 2014, when he was 81 years old, and he still had the energy of a man half his age.
And of course, his last season at Morthland was a winning one, a 13-10 campaign in 13-14. That brought the final total to 921 wins over 49 seasons. In addition, he sent multiple players to the NBA, and had a gym and shootout named after him.
As for Murphy, who passed on Wednesday because of COVID-19, he was West Frankfort volleyball for 34 years. He posted a 600-349 record, earning 12 regional and two sectional championships. Four of his teams won 30 games and three of them finished at 33-2.
By the time I moved here in 2012, the Redbirds didn’t have as much talent as they did in prior years. But I found out that Murphy had a perspective about him not every coach owns.
I got to officiate some of his matches and found him to be a good guy. If he asked a question about a call, there was a pretty decent chance you missed it. If you had a bad word to say about him, you were definitely in the minority.
However, most people around here know Murphy for his enduring contribution to the Franklin County town. He and his father, Leon, started Candy Cane Lane in 1988. It is now nationally-known for its spectacular light displays.
We are just a few days away from flipping the calendar to 2021. If all that happened this year was coronavirus wrecking our way of life for most of the year, this would have been a horrendous year.
That the Southern Illinois high school scene lost a couple of legends in the year’s last week is merely icing on a turd cake. Get out of here, 2020, and don’t let the door hit you in the rear as you slink out.
