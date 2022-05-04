Sports Column | Homan: Salem officially rejects River-to-River offer

It's official. Salem High School has notified River-to-River Conference school administrators that it is declining a formal invitation to join the league.

Tony Wilson, Pinckneyville High School principal and president of the conference, said this week that the conference reached out to Salem a couple of months ago, informing school officials in that community that there would be an opening within the Ohio Division of the River-to-River beginning the 2023-24 school year.

That opening came about when Ohio Division members Benton and West Frankfort announced plans to shift to the Mississippi Division, thus filling the vacancy created by Sparta's move to the Cahokia Conference.

With one school more than it now needs, Carterville, a member of the Mississippi, was pushed to the Ohio.

So, if you're keeping score at home, that leaves six schools in the Mississippi a little over a year from now (Du Quoin, Nashville, Pinckneyville, Anna-Jonesboro, Benton and West Frankfort) and five in the Ohio (Herrin, Carterville, Massac County, Harrisburg and Murphysboro).

The downside to having only five league schools in the Ohio is that you must play at least five conference games to be a conference representative in the football playoffs. Five league schools translates to only four league games. The only other way you can qualify for the playoffs is total wins.

"Salem politely declined our offer and says they are happy with their current situation," Wilson said.

Salem is a relatively new member of the Cahokia Conference. There had been speculation that the Wildcats might be interested in relocating if certain other schools joined the Cahokia. That has not yet happened, however.

Salem would have been a good fit enrollmentwise. Its last official enrollment count with the IHSA was 646, which would make it the second-largest school in the Ohio next to Herrin.

So, with Salem apparently out of the picture, is there any logical fix for the Ohio? Breese Mater Dei was once interested, but the Catholic school has been dominant in athletics for decades and is not close in proximity (two-hour drive for some schools).

Mount Carmel showed interest, but has a dominant football program and is even a more distant neighbor geographically.

Who else makes sense?

Could the Carbondale Terriers be a good fit?

The school's enrollment has dropped to 950 students this year, but would still be the largest school in the league, by about 300 students.

Carbondale Athletic Director Gwen Poore said you "never say never," but pointed out that the district has no plans to leave the South Seven Conference.

"At this point, we're not looking to go anywhere. In fact, we'd like to add a school to the conference to get back to seven," she said. "We've been having a trial run with Collinsville and Granite City, but nothing's set in stone."

Both of those schools are independent, meaning they are not members of any conference. They are also both considerably larger than other schools in the current S-7.

"We like the competition we have in the South Seven. We're second to Marion for the Gold Cup (awarded to the school with the best combined finish in all conference sports). There has been absolutely no talk from me or our coaches about moving."

Poore added that while it's true that Carbondale's enrollment has dipped, there is a large graduating class at the junior high, which will likely boost those numbers next year.

Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia are all larger schools than Carbondale, so none of those would be a good fit for the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

I've thought all along that Fairfield would be a fairly good match, but the Mules seem content to be the big fish in a little pond and dominate the smaller Black Diamond Conference.

So, it would appear that unless the Ohio wants to bite the bullet and invite a school that requires more driving time like a Breese Mater Dei, they are simply out of luck when it comes to finding a sixth school to round out the field.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

