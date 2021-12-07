Sports Column | Jackson Brandhorst: Fantasy football: The basics

I hate to toot my own horn, especially in one of my first pieces of published work, but I am really good at fantasy football.

I've been successful since the time I started playing in middle school, and every year I find myself back in the fantasy football postseason.

I’ve seen many of my friends have terrible starts to their fantasy seasons. It's devastating to watch your friends lose week after week. All that effort, all that excitement, it's all squashed by an 0-6 start.

Me on the other hand, I don’t know what it's like to have a bad fantasy football team — I really don’t.

The only thing keeping me from seasonal depression every year is allotting all of my time to cheering on grown men who have no clue that I need 2 more fantasy football points on a Monday night in the middle of December.

As I yell at my television for the Colts secondary receiver, whom I barely know by name, to "Please just catch two more passes!", my family looks at me like I'm a fool, and asks me at what point I became a Colts fan.

Playing fantasy football brings a whole new perspective to watching the NFL. Many of us think that if we were the general managers of our home NFL teams, that we would be able to turn the franchise around in no time. Fantasy football gives us naïve Jerry Jones wannabes a chance to do so.

The game of fantasy football is a bit confusing to most. As someone who has came out on top of many different fantasy leagues, I'm confident I know the ins and outs.

This year my sister decided she wanted to join a league with her friends. She doesn't have the first clue about the NFL, let alone fantasy football, so she came to her big bro for assistance. The biggest questions that she and other people have are usually the same:

What is fantasy football?

Fantasy football is a game that allows you to serve as an owner or general manager of your own football team, rostered with real-life NFL players that you choose.

How does a draft work?

The players are selected during a draft before the beginning of the NFL season. The draft works just like any other draft, with all active NFL players being available for selection. You decide who you want on your team. Once somebody selects a player from the pool, that player is no longer available. Draft order is predetermined either randomly, or however your league decides. The earlier you pick in the draft, the more players you will have to choose from.

Once teams are finalized and the draft concludes, it's time to set your lineups and wait for the actual season to begin.

Who do you play?

When the NFL season starts, so does your fantasy one. Most traditional leagues partake in a head-to-head format, meaning your fake team will be facing off against your buddy's fake team. They will choose 9-10 players from their roster of about 15 or so total players that they think will do well in their actual NFL games this week, and you will do the same. Your league will have a schedule for however many weeks, usually 14 or 15, and each week you will play someone different. If you score more points than your opponent that week, you win.

How do you score points?

Scoring points works differently depending on the league, but the idea is all the same. The things that a player does in a game, like a catch, a touchdown, a 10-yard run, translates to a predetermined numerical value in fantasy points. For example, if your player scores a touchdown in their game, then you will get 6 points for your fantasy team. You can find every statistic that will translate to points within your leagues information page. You will want to know which actions will translate to the most fantasy points so you can determine which players you want on your team, and which players you want to start from week to week. Starting a player means that their points will be counted in your matchup that week.

How do I know who is going to do good and who is going to do bad?

Knowing who to start is the tricky part of all this madness. There are computer generated projections and so called 'experts' to help you out with this stuff, but just like any other sport, it can be very unpredictable. You pretty much have no idea who is going to do good or bad. There are some players that are practically guaranteed to do well. These players are usually a team's starting running back and their number one wide receiver. You want as many players on your team that will get the most opportunities to score points.

There are a million different factors and data you can look at, but basic things to consider when determining if you should start a player would be examining how a player has done in previous games, find out the team they are playing against that week, and make sure the player is healthy.

If a player often has the ball in hands for his team throughout the season, if they are playing a team that is not so great, and they are healthy, then starting that player would be a wise choice. Again, there are many other factors, but simplifying it like this is the best way to keep your cool when your players don't perform the way you hoped.

What is a trade and how does that work?

When a player consistently lets you down, it may be time to kick 'em to the curb. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, you can consider making a trade. Trading in fantasy football is the same as in anything else. You give someone something they want, and they give you something in return. The most important thing to note when making trades in fantasy football is to make sure you are in a position to make one. When you have a player on your roster that is lacking in production, you can browse the other teams in your league to see if they have someone you would like to replace them with. But, you have to make sure you can offer them something in return. The best people to trade with are people who need something as well. If you have an extra running back and your friend happens to need one, maybe you can convince them to give you their extra wide receiver.

Working out a deal can be fun, but most of the time trades fall through. No matter how hard you try to convince your friend to give you their running back for your kicker, it's just never going to happen. Kind of like how Aaron Rodgers will never have a bad game against the Bears, it's just never going to happen.

Jackson Brandhorst is a Copy Editor at The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at jackson.brandhorst@thesouthern.com.

