Sports Column | Jackson Brandhorst: The prestige of South Seven basketball

As an avid SIU recreational center patron, when I find time to lace up the kicks and get on the basketball court, it's always worth while. The rec is a great place to go and workout, it has plenty of things to do and there is a lot of space, but my favorite part of the rec is definitely East Gymnasium. With two tracks, multiple courts, and all the flags hanging from the rafters, it has the best atmosphere in the whole building.

There's a pretty solid group of regular "hoopers" at the rec, some of whom are very, very good basketball players.

The rec is often visited by former college and high school players from around Southern Illinois. Most recently during a run this winter, Carbondale and ETSU alum Devontavius Payne stopped by for some games, and I was lucky enough to run into him.

Unfortunately for me though, I was one of the few people there who ''matched up'' with him dimensionally, so I was tasked with guarding him, which wasn't very fun, especially when he hit a game-winner in my face.

The difference between a recreational player and a player of his caliber is colossal. I'm definitely not bad at basketball, but he made me look like it was my first time on a court.

As the games came to a close that night, the "bench talk" on the sidelines emanated into a discussion about basketball skills. Specifically about who the best players were in our area.

There was a lot of people at the rec that night. Most taking part in the discussion were former South Seven ballers, including Payne. His pickup team that night didn't lose, so he was busy playing while the discussions went on, but we would often ask for his opinion as final affirmation when the arguments neared a conclusion.

The question posed that night was: Who were the best South Seven players we had seen?

Now, most of us there were young, between the ages of 18 and 30, so while I know there are some Southern Illinois basketball legends like Stephen Bardo and Troy Hudson, they were not brought up. We were mostly discussing people from the 2000s and later.

Justin Dentmon

A staple of the Carbondale community and basketball scene is always brought up when talking South Seven basketball. Justin Dentmon led many playoff runs in Carbondale during the early 2000s, played with Isaiah Thomas at Washington, went on to play in the NBA, played overseas, won many awards, and the list goes on. Although now Dentmon is a community leader and focused on other aspects of the game, his signature move, the one-legged shot, will always be a part of the impact he left as a player.

Devontavius Payne

In more recent Carbondale history, there is the obvious and previously mentioned Payne, who was spectacular at Carbondale, and was someone that I was able to actually watch. I remember spending many winter breaks at the Carbondale Holiday Tournaments watching Payne and some very talented Carbondale teams take on big out of state schools. Payne led the Terriers to a 23-win season during a time where the South Seven was no cakewalk. This time period, in my opinion, was the prime of the conference, where multiple South Seven teams were ranked high in the AP polls.

Payne, like Dentmon, won The Southern Illinoisan's Player of the Year award. After high school, he went to John A. Logan, and then to ETSU, where he and the Bucs made a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2017.

Darius Beane, Kani Acree

Even more recently, Carbondale coach Jim Miller had not just one, but two stars on the same team in Darius Beane and Kani Acree, both of whom went on to play Division 1 basketball. Beane and Acree dominated the areas competition, powerful dunks and high flying blocks were a common occurrence Friday nights in Carbondale. Acree was the larger post presence, while Beane, although not small, was a quick sharp shooter and facilitator. The duo won multiple awards and tournaments, but injuries and misfortune prevented what could have been some very long Carbondale postseason runs. Beane is currently at California State University, Northridge while Acree is at Ball State.

Jordan Goodwin, Brendon Gooch

Speaking of duos, adversaries to Beane and Acree were Jordan Goodwin and Brendon Gooch from Belleville, who were able to take Althoff Catholic to the state championship twice, winning it all in 2016. Goodwin and Gooch were a bit older than the Carbondale pair, so the matchups between the two duos did not always live up to what could have been, but we did get some instances where there were potentially 7-plus future college athletes on the court at the same time, as both teams were exceptionally star-powered. Carbondale's Winslow Martin shared the court with these guys, who continued his basketball career well into college, and Saluki football fans know Bryson Strong well, who contributed to that Athoff state championship team, and obviously Gooch spent plenty around locals as a forward for the Salukis.

Goodwin went on to SLU after high school, where he and another Metro area player, Terrence Hargrove, had very successful careers for the Billikens. Goodwin now plays for the Washington Wizards.

Kevin Lisch

Another Althoff Catholic and SLU alum is Kevin Lisch, who faced off against Dentmon's Terriers in 2004. At Althoff, Lisch was an all-stater and named the Belleville News Democrat Player of the Year. He then went on to SLU and has had a successful overseas playing and coaching career.

Centralia, others

Of course, a discussion about area players and teams would not be complete without the mention of Centralia and their success. While there are no specific players that come to mind, nor any that came up in the discussion, its known that Centralia and its nationally recognized basketball program is one of the hardest places in the country to travel to and leave with a win. In fact, I believe Centralia is one of, if not the most winning high school basketball program in the United States.

Other names brought up that night, who I would consider South Seven greats, were Braden Fitzjerrells from Mount Vernon, Jackson Connor of Marion, and Belleville's Tarkus Ferguson, who played at both Cahokia and Althoff Catholic.

Jackson Brandhorst is a Copy Editor and Columnist at The Southern. jackson.brandhorst@thesouthern.com

