Sports Column | John D. Homan: Reminiscing with an old acquaintance

When you grow older and are no longer able to play kids games, your memories of days gone by - both good and bad - are what matter the most.

I had a real eye-opening experience last Saturday when I sat down with a former classmate and baseball teammate of mine from Carbondale Community High School - Brent McGee.

Brent now lives in the Creal Springs area south of Marion on 20-plus acres of land. He and I weren't close friends in school, but we were friends.

We played ball together and hung out with some of the same friends. I still can't believe it's been 44 years since we ran the hallways at CCHS and played our baseball games at Williams Field on the south end of town.

Forty-four years. Am I really that old?

I want to say no, but then I take a look in the mirror and I can see that Father Time has never lost a match. My thick, black hair is long gone, replaced by thinning (at least on top) white hair.

I lost track of Brent for several years after we received our diplomas that hot evening in late May 1978, only to learn later that he had been named head football coach at Marion High School in the mid 1990s. It was nice to see him back in the area and winning ballgames.

And then in the first decade of the 2000s, he moved his family to Herrin and I had the pleasure of watching his sons - BJ and Brock - compete for the Tigers in football and track. As field announcer at the football games, I even got to call some touchdown runs.

Not too long ago, I learned that Brent was battling ALS, a degenerative nerve disease that makes it difficult for one to walk, talk and even chew.

I convinced Brent to let me tell his story and I set out to do it as tastefully as possible because I know how fiercely proud Brent is.

When I sat down in Brent's living room and opened up my notebook, I was there to talk sports with him and have him reflect back upon a successful teaching and coaching career, but it's kind of tough to smile and make jokes when reminiscing about the past when it becomes evident that your longtime acquaintance is summoning all that is left of his energy just to carry on a conversation that lasted the better part of two hours.

I would like to say that there's a happy ending to the Brent McGee story. I would like to say that some new drug is going to cure him one day soon and allow Brent to live another 20 years or so, but in reality, it's not likely. There is no cure at this time for ALS. Certain drugs, at best, will only slow the degenerative process.

I couldn't help but put myself in his shoes. Go one-on-one with my mortality. What if it were me with the ALS diagnosis? Would I handle it as well as Brent? Would I be able to make wisecracks about a disease that is robbing me of my ability to function in almost every way?

Now that I reached my early 60s, I have had to deal with health issues, too, but nothing in the same stratosphere as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Throughout our conversation, Brent stressed how important it was for him to right any wrongs from his past and tell those people who meant so much to him that he loved them and treasures those relationships.

Brent was diagnosed with ALS in June 2021. He was told by doctors that he may only have six months to live. It's now 13 months later and the end is not in sight. Not yet. Not today. Maybe not even next year.

He's such a tough, old cuss that he might just surprise us all and live much longer than imagined.

There's apparently more work for Brent to do, more conversations to be had, more time to tell family members how much they mean to him, and more time for him to remember the best parts of his life.

We may not have been given a death sentence that is ALS, but we can learn a lesson from Brent McGee. The lesson is not to wait until it's too late to do the right thing. Brent didn't wait.

And perhaps even more important, don't take a loved one for granted. Brent didn't.

Our lives can end in the blink of an eye, the snap of a finger.

It's what we do with our lives before that blink or snap that counts.