Sports Column | John Homan: Althoff's move puts South Seven Conference in a bind

When I learned last week that Althoff Catholic High School out of Belleville was pulling out of the South Seven Conference after this year, I quickly found out how that would affect those left holding the bag. It creates a scramble for answers.

With Althoff out, that leaves five schools in the league - Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Centralia and Cahokia - searching for a replacement, or perhaps a new direction.

The sport most affected by the news is football as the Illinois High School Association will not grant an automatic playoff bid to a five-team league. Only six-team leagues or larger will receive that designation.

The Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference went through this last year when Sparta bolted for the Cahokia Conference. That left the Mississippi with five schools instead of six - Du Quoin, Nashville, Pinckneyville, Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville. Although the league did crown a football champion (Nashville), there was no automatic state qualifier from the division.

The same holds true for this year as the River-to-River will not realign until next year when Carterville moves to the Ohio Division and Benton and West Frankfort move from the Ohio to the Mississippi.

One problem fixed, another created. All because Sparta bolted.

After interviewing Marion and Carbondale athletic directors Ryan Goodisky and Gwen Poore, it appears to me that the options are pretty clear-cut for the South Seven - and the same could be applied to the Ohio next year - proceed as a five-team league next year while working hard to recruit at least one new member or dissolving the league and everyone fends for themselves as in relocating in a new league or competing as an independent.

Let's examine the first option. What school or schools might be a good fit for the South Seven?

One school that jumps out at me is Breese Mater Dei, a Catholic school to the northwest. The Knights are an independent, meaning they presently have no conference affiliation. Although their enrollment is nowhere nearly as large as the remaining schools in the league, Mater Dei is a sports powerhouse much like Belleville Althoff has been. Travel is no factor as there is little difference in distance between Belleville and Breese.

Would a former South Seven Conference member have a renewed interest?

Former members include Herrin, Harrisburg, Benton and West Frankfort. The answer is certainly no for Benton and West Frankfort as... once again, they are relocating to the Mississippi side of the River-to-River Conference beginning next school year.

As for Herrin and Harrisburg, there would appear to be little if any interest. Those schools left the league 29 years ago for a reason. They felt they were fighting an uphill battle, competing against schools with a much larger enrollment.

That sentiment hasn't changed. It is my take that they would prefer to stay in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River.

If not Breese, Herrin or Harrisburg, would any other school within a two-hour's drive other than the Metro East be a possible fit?

Probably not.

Potential candidates have conference affiliations such as Salem and Effingham to the north or Mount Carmel to the east and each of those schools are much smaller in enrollment. There is a vast array of larger-enrollment schools in the Metro East area, but again, none are independents.

So, let's take a look at the second option for the remaining schools in the South Seven - dissolve the league and attach to an existing league.

The only two leagues that make sense from an enrollment standpoint are the Mississippi Valley and Southwestern. There are six schools presently in the Mississippi Valley Conference, including Bethalto Civic Memorial, Highland, Jerseyville, Mascoutah, Troy (Triad) and Waterloo.

There are seven schools in the Southwestern Conference: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, O'Fallon, East St. Louis and Edwardsville.

Would these leagues consider adding some or all of the remaining five S-7 schools? From a geographical view, Cahokia is a natural fit. As for Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia? Not so much.

These scenarios and more will be discussed at a meeting comprised of principals and athletic directors next month in Murphysboro.