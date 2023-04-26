It may only be April, but my Cardinals are in trouble and I am starting to feel awkward about wearing my red jacket and cap.

St. Louis fell to 9-15 on the season – six games under the .500 mark – good for a last-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds of all teams. And they are a whopping seven games behind first-place Pittsburgh.

Yeah, the Pirates. Incredible.

The most recent meltdown for the birds on the bat occurred late last night in San Francisco when closer Ryan Helsley failed to protect a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Helsley gave up a pair of doubles and a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer as the Giants danced off the field with an improbable victory.

What exactly is the problem?

There are many. To begin with, a poorly constructed starting rotation. It was evident in the offseason that the Cardinals starting pitching was lacking a true No. 1 or ace.

There were opportunities to sign free agents or build a mega trade, but nothing materialized. Apparently, management – namely President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak – felt the group already assembled was good enough to win the Central Division and perhaps contend for a World Series title.

What a joke.

The Cardinals have a bunch of starting pitchers who are best suited for the back end of the rotation rather than the front.

Jack Flaherty, who has battled through injuries, is the best of the bunch so far. He leads the staff with a 2-2 record and 3.29 earned-run average. He has struck out 26 and walked 19 in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

Decent, but not spectacular.

Jordan Montgomery is second best with a 2-3 record and 3.81 ERA. He has not received good support from the offense.

Jake Woodford is next at 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA.

Follow that up with Steven Matz, the big free agent signing a year ago. The former New York Met is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA.

Miles Mikolas, the guy the Cardinals just extended for two years beyond this season, is 0-1 with a hefty 7.46 ERA.

That totals out to a 5-11 record among the starters. The bullpen has been spotty. Lefty Zack Thompson has been outstanding with a 1-1 record and 1.80 ERA. Helsley was good until last night. But guys like Drew Verhagen, Jordan Hicks, and Andre Pallante are not getting the job done.

Offensively, there is great inconsistency. Although batting average is not necessarily the end-all barometer for hitting success, it’s interesting to note that not a single starter is batting .300 or above.

The player off to the hottest start is second baseman/designated hitter Nolan Gorman. He leads the team in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22. He also has five doubles to his credit.

Reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt has been fair at best with a .287 batting average to go along with a meager two homers and 11 RBIs.

The other bookend superstar on the team – Nolan Arenado – only has two homers and 14 RBIs mixed in with a .272 average.

The outfield crew of Tyler O’Neill, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker, however, has been abysmal. They have combined for only eight home runs and driven in a paltry 31. That just isn’t going to cut it.

Tommy Edman (4 home runs, 9 RBIs and .267 batting average) and Willson Contreras (2 home runs, 10 RBIs and .273 average) have been OK. Brendan Donovan (2 home runs, 5 RBIs, and .264 average) is nothing more than mediocre at this point.

So, the question is … is it going to get better soon, or are we (as Cardinals fans) going to be subjected to continuous underperformance by this team?

Will Mozeliak step up and trade some young pieces in an attempt to find a reliable No. 1 starter? If he waits until the end of July, it may be far too late.