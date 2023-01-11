Sports Column | John Homan: Are your picks better than mine?

Who would make your Mount Rushmore of Southern Illinois high school boys basketball?

Last March, I picked my top players for the 2021-2022 season. Today, in the spirit of another rousing season of local hoops, I submit to you my all-time picks.

After careful consideration, my selections are based strictly on those players I have seen play in person who reside in our area. And that covers over 40 years of hoops. Also.... I am adding a fifth head to the masterpiece that is Mount Rushmore because there are five starters on a basketball team.

I spent most of my time covering the Black Diamond Conference and South Seven Conferences as a young man. Today, most of my time has been spent covering River-to-River Conference teams, along with some BDC, South Seven and others.

Following are some of my choices:

My BDC Mount Rushmore, in no particular order, is Sean Connor-Zeigler-Royalton, TJ Wheeler-Christopher, Scott Burzynski-Sesser-Valier, Jim Mitchell-Zeigler-Royalton, and Matt Crain-Carterville.

Yes, all played in the 1980s, but I have not seen anyone in more recent years better than any of those five. And to be quite honest, I have not seen anyone better than my runner-up BDC Mount Rushmore of Brad Beasley-Carterville, Steve Samuel-Carterville, Matt Swalls-Zeigler-Royalton, Joe Bullock-Christopher, and Matt Beavers-Johnston City.

A couple of players from Vienna this year might eventually force their way onto my list in Owen Treat and Charlie King. You can read all about them this week at thesouthern.com.

My South Seven Conference Mount Rushmore is heavily dominated by Carbondale players. And deservedly so.

My top quintet is Stephen Bardo-Carbondale, Kent Williams-Mount Vernon, Gordie Welch-Carbondale, Rick Shipley-Centralia and Troy Hudson-Carbondale. I can't imagine a better five. Bardo played for the Fighting Illini, Williams, Shipley and Hudson and played for SIU and Welch played for SMU (Southern Methodist in Texas).

My runner-up trophy goes to Bruce Baker-Benton, Johnny Fayne-Carbondale, NJ Benson-Mount Vernon, Matt Shaw-Centralia, and Shane Gooden-Herrin. There were so many other good ones - Don Peavey-West Frankfort, Devontavius Payne-Carbondale, Anthony Goodrum-Herrin, and Terrell White-Herrin.

Again, most of my picks are from the 1980s, but what can I say? Basketball in Southern Illinois in that decade was unbelievably good. There were so many players getting Division I offers. And not the small D-1s either.

Am I overlooking some guys?

Of course, but that's part of the beauty of this whole exercise. Stimulate some conversation. I welcome your thoughts at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

Next week, I will offer up my choices for the River-to-River Conference and possibly a Best of the Rest.