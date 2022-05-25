Sports Column | John Homan: Blaylock's retirement evokes thoughts of yesteryear

SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock's announced retirement this month after 33 years with the Salukis allowed me to reflect back upon her playing days in the 1980s at Herrin. I always enjoy reminiscing about that decade as I was a young man in my 20s and so many of the schools that I covered enjoyed wondrous athletic achievement.

Blaylock's time with the Tigers (1981 through 1984) most certainly qualified.

She was a righthanded pitcher for Herrin. Following in the footsteps of those fine hurlers before her - Sunny Clark and Nina Calcaterra - Kerri pitched in the early days of IHSA-sanctioned sports for females.

And she pitched well. While she was not by any means a flame thrower, she threw hard enough and was crafty. She was excellent at pitch placement, changing speeds and finding unique ways to keep hitters off balance.

A quick peek into the record book revealed this about Kerri's four years with the Tigers. The team went 24-1 her freshman season, losing to Quincy Notre Dame in the state championship game.

As a sophomore, the Tigers were 27-2 and advanced to state, but did not place.

In her junior year, Herrin went 26-2 and again advanced to state. The Tigers also finished 26-2 in Kerri's senior year, but did not make it out of the sectional.

It should be noted that it was a single-class system at the time and Blaylock was not the No. 1 starter as an underclassman with Herrin.

In that span of four years, Herrin, led by veteran head coach Bruce Jilek, compiled 103 wins against only seven losses. That's uh...pretty decent.

It's almost impossible to talk about one - Blaylock - and not the other - Jilek.

The Tigers weren't too shabby the remainder of the decade under Jilek, posting a 120-19 overall record over the next five seasons, including five more regional championships and one additional state tournament appearance. Beating Herrin in that decade was akin to successfully climbing Mount Everest. Not just anyone could do it.

Back to Blaylock... She accepted a scholarship offer to pitch for the University of Evansville after graduating HHS. Not surprisingly, she left a lasting impression.

Although she last pitched for the Aces in 1988, Kerri's name is still at or near the top of the record books in most significant pitching categories at the university 34 years later. Those categories include:

Career victories: (first with 79)

Career innings pitched: (first with 883)

Career strikeouts: (fifth with 374)

Career earned-run average: (third at 1.62)

Career shutouts: (first with 42)

Single-season victories: (first with 24 both in 1987 and 1988)

Single-season innings pitched: (first with 306.2 in 1988 and second with 267 in 1987)

Single-season earned-run average: (third at 1.04 in 1986)

Single-season complete games: (first with 44 in 1988, second with 38 in 1987 and third with 27 in 1986)

Single-season shutouts: (first with 18 in 1988 and second with 17 in 1987)

If you don't know the rest of the story, Kerri went from Evansville to Southeast Missouri State University where she served as a graduate assistant, earning her master's degree. She was hired afterward to assist SIU head softball coach Kay Brechtelsbauer. Kerri held that assistant's role for nine years before taking over the reins as head coach at the start of the 2000 season.

In those 23 seasons, Blaylock compiled a career record of 751-413 with a career-best 47 wins in 2005. She led the Salukis to eight NCAA postseason appearances, including five straight from 2003-2007.

Blaylock has now passed the baton to longtime assistant coach, Jen Sewell. Congrats, Kerri, on an outstanding career in the game of softball that you love so much. It was a joy to watch you pitch and coach. And who knows...maybe you will find a path back to the game in some capacity down the road.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

