Sports Column | John Homan: Cardinals caravan catch-up with Jason Motte

The beard is still an important part of Jason Motte's persona these days. There's just a lot more gray or "nature's highlights" in it as he likes to say than there was a little over 11 years ago when the hard-throwing righthander closed out a Game 7 win over the Texas Rangers.

That save propelled the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series championship in the fall of 2011 - the franchise's most recent championship. And when the game ended, Motte was the focal point of a group celebration that took him to the ground.

Motte said he "feels blessed" to have transformed from a weak-hitting minor league catcher within the Cardinals organization to a World Series closer a few years later.

"I was very lucky to get the opportunity," he said. "I didn't really have but two pitches - fastball and curve - and threw the fastball most of the time."

Of course, when you're throwing upper 90s with some pitches clocked above 100 mph, it makes sense to throw mostly fastballs.

Motte was part of a Cardinals Caravan that made a pitstop at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this past Sunday. Motte and Kerry Robinson were the two former players in the group. Current players included Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and James Naile.

"I had a chance to play in some pretty awesome cities over the years," Motte said. "But of course, nothing compares with a World Series, especially winning one in St. Louis."

Today, Motte stays involved in baseball as a head coach for a high school team in Memphis.

"I just want to give back to a game that gave so much to me and teach young men how to play the game," he said. "And maybe pass along some life lessons along the way."

When Motte has some extra time - as was the case this past Sunday - he enjoys interacting with Cardinals fans throughout the Midwest.

"I like visiting with the fans. Cardinals fans are the best."

But, what about the beard, Jason?

"My beard is pretty trimmed down from what it was," he said. "I still like it. I'm not trying to be anybody else. This is who I am."

HOOP MILESTONES

Christopher High School junior standout Amiah Hargrove recently passed the 1,500-point mark for her career. She is now in pursuit of the all-time leading scorer, Lauren Mitchell, a 2009 Zeigler-Royalton graduate. At the time Mitchell played, Christopher competed as part of a cooperative agreement with Z-R. Mitchell finished with 2,200 points.

Herrin boys head basketball coach Sayler Shurtz recorded his 100th career win Tuesday night when the Tigers defeated the West Frankfort Redbirds at the Mid-Winter Classic hosted by West Frankfort.

A Benton native, Shurtz is now in his sixth season at the helm. Over that period of time, Herrin is averaging about 16 wins a season. Herrin is presently 18-1 overall.

CONGRATS

A tip of the hat is in order for Jason Dunning, who on Tuesday was named Marion's new head football coach to replace Hall of Famer, Kerry Martin.

A Carterville native, Dunning assisted Martin at Marion for the last 21 years, as well as three additional years at Carterville while attending college.

Best of luck to Jason on a successful run with the Wildcats.