Sports Column | John Homan: Carterville's '96 season was one to remember

I've been on this nostalgia kick the last couple of weeks and I'm completely unapologetic. If I sometimes dwell on the past, it's because there were so many wondrous teams and athletes to observe in the 1970s, '80s and '90s who were super gifted and would have been successful in any other decade.

It's also easier to reminisce when no prep or collegiate games in the region are being played.

With football season just a little over a month away, my next stroll down memory lane focuses on the gridiron. Do you know that this fall will mark 26 years since the Carterville Lions won the Class 3A state championship in 1996 under then-head coach Kerry Martin?

I bring this up because the Lions are expected to be one of the premier teams in all of Southern Illinois this fall. My guess is that only Marion coached by (you guessed it) Kerry Martin will be a better club on paper.

Back to Martin's '96 squad, the Lions competed in the Black Diamond Conference at that time and rolled through the regular season undefeated. Expected to compete in the Class 2A playoffs, Carterville was thrown off guard when it was announced by the IHSA that the Lions would instead be bumped up a class to 3A.

Most local media, and coaches for that matter, didn't give Carterville much of a chance to knock off the larger schools in the postseason. But knock off the big boys the Lions did.

They posted wins over Herrin (24-12), Murphysboro (23-21), Massac County (31-8) and Du Quoin (28-21 in overtime after trailing by two touchdowns at the half) before taking down Spring Valley Hall in the title game, 23-20, in Bloomington.

In that championship game, the Lions took the lead late on a Kenny Richard touchdown run from 10 yards out at the 2:34 mark of the fourth period.

Spring Valley Hall drove to Carterville's 39 with time winding down, but linebacker Matt Dunning picked off a pass from quarterback Shawn Jeppson to seal the victory.

The Lions were quarterbacked that perfect season by Brock Lovelace. Halfback Billy Pinkston galloped for over 1,400 yards, averaging over 7 yards per carry. Linebacker Sean Wade was the team's defensive captain.

The big boys up front on the offensive line - John Chamberlain, Ryan Gullett and J.P. Mowrer, who weighed in from 240 to 275 pounds - made it rather easy to run and pass the football. And Lovelace had plenty of time to throw the pigskin, totaling 1,357 yards through the air with 20 touchdowns.

"Brock was a great game manager," Brett Diel told The Southern a few years ago.

Diel was a defensive back that season with the Lions. He now serves as the Lions' head coach.

"He (Lovelace) was able to get the ball to a great receiver in Mark Shasteen. We had a nice mix of the run and the pass, all the tools you need."

Shasteen would later play wideout for the Salukis.

A season to remember for sure - a season of perfection.

CHANGING UNIFORMS: Two local basketball standouts are said to have switched teams this summer. Both are post players and both are among the best players in the entire region.

AJ Walker, a 6-foot-5 center with Murphysboro High School, helped lead the Red Devils to a 28-3 overall record in 2021-22, including another River-to-River Conference (Ohio Division) championship and regional title.

Walker, who was always a threat for double-figure points and rebounds, has allegedly transferred to Jackson County rival, Carbondale.

Reid Harriss of Steeleville is a 6-foot-4 center who could also light it up from 15-to-18 feet out and was his team's top rebounder. The Warriors went 29-8 last winter with Harriss in the starting lineup and placed fourth at the Class 1A state tournament. Harriss has allegedly made the trek to Panthers country where he will play for Pinckneyville.

MEDIA CHANGE: One big story in local journalism this week is that the Du Quoin Call, formerly the Du Quoin Evening Call, is closing shop after over 100 years of service to the community. A daily newspaper for the majority of that time, the Call was most recently owned by Arlington Heights-based Paddock Publications. The paper had switched to a thrice weekly publication in recent years. A shout out to former sports editors Jeff Profitt, Tim Petrowich, Doug Daniels and Amanda Jarzynski for their longstanding contributions in sports with that newspaper. I always hate to see community newspapers fold.

There have been several over the last 20 years: Christopher Progress, Herrin Spokesman, West Frankfort Daily American, Murphysboro American, Mount Vernon Register News, Eldorado Daily Journal and Carbondale Star come to mind. Three other former dailies in the Paddock chain have been reduced to weekly publications: Marion Republican, Harrisburg Register and Benton News, which is kind of like being placed on life support.