Illinois high school basketball is undergoing a couple of rules changes for the next school year.

They aren’t exactly earth-shattering changes like adopting a shot clock would be, but they are changes that could produce some different outcomes late in contests.

There will no longer be a one-and-bonus free-throw opportunity at girls and boys basketball games.

All fouls committed after the fifth foul of each quarter will result in a two-shot free-throw attempt, rather than one-and-one.

This is the same setup as women’s college basketball. It’s no longer seven team fouls over the course of two quarters resulting in a one-and-bonus and 10 team fouls per half for a two-shot or double bonus.

Each team gets a fresh set of five fouls to work with at the start of the second and fourth quarters.

Why stop there?

Why not let a coach decide whether he wants his player who was fouled to shoot the two free throws, or simply take the ball out of bounds. That way teams who are intentionally trying to foul a poor shooter don’t benefit.

The biggest roadblock to bringing in a shot clock is cost. Schools would have to purchase a clock for each basket and pay a worker to run the shot clock separate from the worker who runs the game clock. Those are costs that add up over the course of a season, especially for cash-starved school districts.

Another change that I propose is adding a “restricted area” underneath each basket. This is already in play at both the collegiate and professional level.

In college, an arc is drawn three feet in each direction from the basket. In the pros, it’s four feet.

The idea, and it is a good one, is to prevent defenses from benefiting from a player control or charging call.

As things stand today, players can run to a position right underneath the basket and draw contact, and sometimes flop, in an attempt to draw that charging call that gets you an attaboy or attagirl from the head coach.

No arc is basically penalizing an athletic move from the offensive player.

In fact, I would argue that the charging call negates athleticism. Is that what we really want in the game of basketball?

An arc or 3-foot restricted area on each end of the floor would largely eliminate these defensive shenanigans.

SOFTBALL CHAMPS

Congratulations to the SIU softball team for winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament hosted last week by the Salukis.

The Dawgs, now 36-18 overall, posted tourney wins over the University of Illinois-Chicago (2-0), Illinois State (5-1), Belmont (4-3), and Indiana State (10-2). SIU now competes in a regional meet in Utah, taking on the host school Friday.

It is a double-elimination tournament that also includes Baylor and Ole Miss.

The Salukis, led by first-year head coach Jen Sewell, have been a streaky team this spring. They have winning streaks of five, six, eight, and 10, as well as one losing streak of eight games.