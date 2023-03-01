The Christopher Bearcats girls basketball team is certainly having a season to remember.

On Monday, the Cats posted an impressive 50-45 victory over Neoga at the Class 1A Super-Sectional game in Effingham. Junior scoring machine, Amiah Hargrove, who is being recruited by multiple Division 1 universities, unloaded 36 points to pace the offense.

The atmosphere was electric at St. Anthony High School. There was a sea of red on the Neoga side of the gym. Indians fans had a short 20-minute trip to get to Effingham, while Christopher fans had to travel more than an hour and a half.

Mostly for that reason, Neoga’s crowd was about double the size of the blue-and orange-clad Bearcats fans on the opposite side.

Both student sections were quite animated and yelled clean chants at one another throughout the contest. It’s what makes prep sports so much fun to watch in person.

And what makes Christopher’s run even more special is that no girls or boys team has ever advanced this far in the postseason.

Can the Bearcats win it all? They certainly could. I know that I am looking forward to Thursday’s semifinal game in Bloomington-Normal against St. Thomas More of Champaign. May the magic carpet ride continue for these hardworking and talented girls.

CARBONDALE WRAP

I didn’t get a chance to connect with Carbondale boys head basketball coach Lee Nailon after his ballclub fell to Centralia on Friday in the championship game of the Mascoutah Regional, 55-39.

The Terriers did play Centralia close for a half, however, and earlier in the week, surprised everyone with a 35-33 upset win over the heavily favored host, Mascoutah Indians, in the semifinal match.

Nailon said Tuesday that he was pleased overall with the team’s season. The record of 11-17 didn’t fully represent progress his players made over the course of four months.

“I’m all about developing a winning culture here,” he said. “I thought we made some tremendous leaps from where this team was at the start of the season.”

Nailon pointed out that five of Carbondale’s losses pretty much came down to one failed possession (53-51 overtime loss to Marion; 63-59 loss to Jacksonville; 53-51 OT loss to Nashville; 46-44 loss to Calumet City; and 64-61 OT loss to Mount Vernon).

Win all those games and you’re 16-12. That’s how close it can be between a winning season and a losing season.

Nailon said the new season starts tomorrow, or in other words, there needs to be a full commitment to the game by all the players if the Terriers are to regain their past dominance.

“I didn’t come here expecting to win a championship the first year,” Nailon said. “But I do know what it takes to win them. You have to always be working to improve your craft. There can’t be any more sitting around and waiting til the next basketball season rolls around. There can’t be any days off.”