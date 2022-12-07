Sports Column | John Homan: Columnist picks top 10 prep sports stories of 2022

My esteemed colleague, Bucky Dent, who covers Southern Illinois University athletics for The Southern, asked me the other day what I thought the top prep sports stories were for this calendar year.

Good question.

I could certainly name several, and this is not to say that there aren't many other sportsworthy moments. In fact, I know I left out a few. Open to critique for sure, but here are my favorites with a few ties based on mostly personal observation:

10. Pinckneyville and Trico girls softballers advance to the Class 1A and 2A Super-Sectionals in softball. The Panthers pulled a mild upset in knocking off top-seeded Carterville in the sectional before falling to Freeburg in the Super at Johnston City. The Pioneers fell to Casey-Westfield in the Super after another spectacular season.

9. Carterville Lions and Goreville Blackcats girls basketball teams advance to the Super-Sectional in Class 2A and 1A before losing. The Lions lost a close one to Pana, while Goreville dropped a decision to Neoga after beating Christopher in the Sesser-Valier Sectional

8. Ahry Comer of Pope County, Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro and Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro placed eighth, 10th and 25th at the Class 1A state tournament. All were named All-Staters.

7. Carterville and Murphysboro football teams advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals. A solid season by the Red Devils with a 7-2 regular season and two postseason wins before running into the buzzsaw that is Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin - yet another private school. The Lions were even better, going 9-0 during the regular season and posting two postseason wins before falling to Rochester.

6. Steeleville boys basketball advance to state in basketball. Setting school record after school record on their journey, the Warriors advanced to their first state meet (the FInal Four) by beating Christopher in the sectional finals and then Macon-Meridian in the Super-Sectional to qualify for the trip to Champaign. There, they were unfairly pitted against Yorkville Christian, another private school, who won handily over Steeleville and went on to capture the Class 1A title.

5. Norris City volleyball team and the Benton boys golf team places third and second respectively at state. The Cardinals terrorized opponents throughout Southern Illinois and fared quite well at the state meet despite being the only public school in the four-team meet. Benton crushed its competition on the links this fall and lost a hard-fought match with another private school - Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep High School. It marked the second straight year the Rangers had fallen short of its goal of a first-ever state championship at the school - both times at the hands of St. Ignatius. Still, an outstanding season for the best public school golf team in the state.

4. Ian Davis's 57-yard field goal. This easily could have been No. 1 with me. Seriously. What an amazing accomplishment! Never before in Southern Illinois football history has anyone kicked such a long field goal in game conditions. I'm sure only a handful have ever had the leg strength to hit one that far in practice without a rush of linemen coming at them. To add some context to this accomplishment, the University of Alabama school record is also 57 yards.

3. Individual state championships in boys track (Chris Nelson of Herrin in the 100 meters), Dylon Nalley of Marion and Gavin Genisio of Benton in cross country. Also an attaboy to Pinckneyville's Isaac Teel for placing second overall at the state cross country meet and Herrin's Karli Mann, who during the indoor spring track season, placed first in the state in the triple jump event. She would go on to place third in the outdoor competition.

2. Johnston City Indians football season. The boys in red and black advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A state finals for the first time in school history, getting bumped out of tourney play by yet another private school - perennial power Decatur St. Teresa. JC, led by head coach Todd Thomas and All-Staters Logan Hunter and Isiah Watson, finished the year 12-1 - the most wins in school history, completing captivating that community.

1st-Place Tie: The Nashville Hornets boys basketball team and the retirement announcement of Marion head football coach Kerry Martin. The Hornets won their second state championship in school history and first in 44 years when they squeaked past Monticello, 32-31, in the Class 2A finals. Martin served as head coach for 33 years, including the last 21 at Marion. He had a career coaching record of 232-107 with 141 of those wins coming for the Wildcats. He also led the team to 10 South Seven Conference championships and 17 consecutive state playoff appearances. It would take a book to say more, but his absence will indeed be felt in our region.