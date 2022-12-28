Sports Column | John Homan: 'Crank' it up and let the memories flow

The beauty of high school basketball was on full display Tuesday afternoon at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

With only a few seconds left in regulation and his team trailing by three points, Harrisburg senior guard Myles Crank stepped into the spotlight and made a lifetime memory when he drained a 35-foot shot just ahead of the buzzer to tie the game at 41 against the tourney's top-seeded Herrin Tigers to force an overtime.

The partisan Saline County crowd roared with delight. And why not? It was almost a David vs. Goliath-type moment.

In the end, Crank's team didn't win the game - the Tigers rallied from a 43-41 deficit in the extra period to win 50-43 and advance to the tourney semifinals Wednesday - but for a few fleeting moments, Myles Crank was the toast of the town.

And that's to take nothing away from the performance of his teammate, junior guard Cam Ande - who led the Bulldogs with 23 points, including 16 in the second half to keep Herrin within reach. Ande fired in three triples, each from 23-to-25 feet out. There seemed to be no limit to his range.

The Tigers most certainly opened the door for Harrisburg by missing nine of 19 free throws in the fourth period alone, but games like those from Crank and Ande can often lead to upsets, which is what makes tournament basketball so much fun.

In the very next game, fourth-seeded Carterville fell to the fifth-seeded Vienna Eagles. It was not a monumental upset by any means as Vienna is a quality team, but most expected the Lions, who play a stronger overall schedule, to prevail.

Speaking of the Vienna Eagles, what in the wide, wide world of sports is going on with Charlie King?

The team's 6-foot-5 center amassed 29 points in the win over Carterville on top of 17 points he had in Monday's win over Edwards County to make a strong case for the All-Tournament Team.

I already knew how good a player junior guard Owen Treat was for the Eagles, but I didn't realize that King could or would rule supreme as has been the case so far in the tourney.

OTHERS CATCHING MY EYE IN TOURNEY PLAY

Herrin sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens will be an All-Stater next year, if not this year. He can do it all on the basketball floor - drive to the basket and either draw a foul or score, shoot the three, dish off to an open teammate, rebound, and handle the ball. I saw him get knocked to his knees Tuesday and still maintained the dribble.

Isaac Hosman, son of Massac County Patriots longtime head coach Joe Hosman, is the team's junior point guard. He, too, is destined for All-State recognition. It's almost as though he has eyes in the back of his head with his ability to find an open teammate. He is also quite adept at handling the ball and shooting the rock from long range.

Senior guard Caden Hawkins of Carterville is looking more and more like his dad - former Pinckneyville and SIU standout Shane Hawkins - with each passing game. There is something different about the way he shoots the basketball. He seems to be able to come to an abrupt stop quicker and release the ball quicker. And what a dead-eye shooter he is. It's like I've gone back in time 30 years when he touches the ball.

I also like what I see out of Johnston City's 1-2 punch of Laith Hoxworth - a 6-foot-8 senior forward who is starting to get a lot of attention from college scouts and 6-foot-1 senior guard Connor Mowery, who was shooting lights out from beyond the arc Monday night at Sesser.

And the Waltonville Spartans have some players that can flat put the ball in the hole. Junior guard Seth Karnes was filling it up nicely before sustaining a knee injury and freshman Kyle Cooper has a nice touch from 18-to-22 feet out. The Spartans also have a 6-foot-4 freshman post player - Gage Peterson - who is going to be very good the next three years. He can shoot and he is excellent at positioning in the paint.

And speaking of young players yet again, Marion sophomore forward Kaden Rogowski is going to be a good one, as well. Competing against big schools night in and night out, he is adapting and has become a legitimate scoring threat for the Wildcats - a nice supplement to senior Evan Noelle.