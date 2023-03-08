If the high school basketball season had to end this week for those schools in our coverage area, at least we were treated to a magnificent sendoff.

The Pinckneyville Panthers and Teutopolis Wooden Shoes battled like two wild animals from start to finish in Monday’s Class 2A Super-Sectional game at the Banterra Center on the SIU campus in Carbondale.

While we would have liked to have seen the Panthers, as well as our Class 1A representative – Meridian Bobcats - advance to the Final Four at the state meet in Champaign this week, we were proud of their efforts in defeat.

The Panthers had the upper hand early against Teutopolis, bolting to a 5-0 lead. They still led 9-7 at the end of the first period, but the Shoes kicked back, taking a 20-17 lead into the half.

T-Town would go on to build an 11-point lead and still led by nine at the close of the third quarter – 32-23.

But Pinckneyville, true to its nature on the hardwood, fought back and tied the game in the fourth period at 34-all. The Panthers held T-Town to only two points over the last eight minutes.

The Shoes went on to pull out a two-point overtime win – 42-40 - and while it’s true that missed free throws hurt the Panthers, what should be remembered is the supreme effort it took to get back in the game against a worthy opponent, not dwell on the negative.

As for Meridian, the Bobcats were pretty much fighting an uphill battle from the start against Tuscola, a much larger, more physical team.

Meridian fell behind by 20, but demonstrated the grittiness of a warrior, closing the gap to nine before fading down the stretch.

Although the Bobcats and Panthers fell short of the Final Four, they are to be congratulated on a superb season, claiming regional and sectional victories the last couple of weeks.

MORE PUBLIC VS. PRIVATE

If you’re keeping tabs like me, you will find that of the 16 schools vying for a state championship in boys basketball this week from Class 1A through 4A (six are private schools).

They include: Waterloo Gibault and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in Class 1A; Chicago DePaul College Prep and Bloomington Central Catholic in 2A; Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in 3A; and Lisle Benet Academy in 4A.

There are additional private schools that won regionals and/or sectionals, but did not win the Super-Sectional to advance to the Final 4.

SALUKI LEFTOVERS

The SIU men’s basketball team was bounced from the postseason rather harshly on Saturday by Drake. The good news is that the Bulldogs beat Bradley even worse in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.

SIU standout Marcus Domask was named First Team All-Conference. Lance Jones was named Second Team All-MVC and Xavier Johnson was picked for Third Team All-MVC. The latter two were also chosen for the All-Defensive Team.

Domask, a four-year starter for the Dawgs, led the Salukis in scoring at 17 points-per-game. He reached double figures 27 times in 31 games and has amassed 1,591 career points.

Jones averaged 14 points and had a team-high 68 field goals from beyond the 3-point arc. He ranks fifth in school history with 203 triples made. Defensively, Jones led the MVC in steals with 51. Johnson ranked sixth in the MVC with 46 steals.