Sports Column | John Homan: Football practice starting reminds me of 1983

Football practice got underway for the first time this season on Wednesday. It may be a couple of days before the cracking of the pads and helmets, but it's a good feeling knowing that the season is drawing near.

The Salukis have been picked to finish fourth in the 11-team Missouri Valley Conference race this fall. Perennial league and national champion, North Dakota State, along with South Dakota State and Missouri State are all ranked slightly ahead of SIU this preseason with Northern Iowa following the Dawgs at No. 5.

Rounding out the league's preseason standings are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois State, Youngstown State, Indiana State and Western Illinois.

It's no secret that the Salukis play in the toughest FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) conference in the country and SIU has made back-to-back national playoff appearances. It would appear that this year's team, under the direction of head coach Nick Hill, will again challenge for a playoff spot, and quite possibly, for a national title.

When I think of Saluki football, I can't help but reflect back upon that national championship season of 1983. I was a junior at Southern that fall after taking a full year off from school to work my first newspaper gig. I can't describe how exciting it was to watch that team play.

The defense was simply spectacular to watch in person. Led by first-round NFL pick Terry Taylor at cornerback, the Dawgs were not easy to score points against. Fellow corner, Donnell Daniel, was nearly as good and there were two safeties that could lay a wallop on you in Greg Shipp and B.T. Thomas.

In SIU's 43-7 rout of West Carolina in the national title game, that Saluki secondary intercepted seven passes.

Offensively, the Dawgs were led by quarterback Rick Johnson and running backs Derrick Taylor, Corky Field and Terry Green. Receivers included James Stevenson and Cecil Ratliff. Tight ends were Carey Shephard and Mike O'Day. The offensive line was anchored by future NFL player, Tom Baugh, at center.

While not as spectacular as the defense, the offense was more than capable of putting points on the board against quality opponents. SIU's only loss that season came in the regular season finale to Division I Wichita State. The Dawgs would shake off that loss and roll through the postseason, finishing 13-1 overall.

Fast-forward 39 years and there is another pretty talented group taking practice reps at Saluki Stadium this week. Nic Baker is back at quarterback after throwing for a school-record 3,231 yards through the air and a second-best all-time total of 27 touchdowns last season. Javon Williams of Centralia Orphans fame is back at running back and kick returner. And wide receiver Avante Cox, one of the top ends in the Midwest is back.

Cox and Williams were both named to the preseason All-Conference team. They were joined by cornerback P.J. Jules, fullback Jacob Garrett and safety Clayton Bush.

The Salukis open the season Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word and will host SEMO in the War For The Wheel on Sept. 10.

RECOGNIZING JASON KARNES

Former Herrin High School head football coach Jason Karnes, who was a standout quarterback at Du Quoin High School in the early 1990s, will be recognized on Friday, Sept. 2 when the Harrisburg Bulldogs travel to Perry County to take on the Indians.

At halftime of that game, the school will retire Karnes's No. 12 jersey.

As the team's field general, he led Du Quoin to the state championship in 1992. When not quarterbacking, he was stationed at safety on defense and also served as the team's punter and placekicker.

For his efforts, Karnes was selected All-State by the Chicago Sun Times and had the second-best single-season completion percentage in state history (76-116 for 65 percent). He also threw for 12 touchdowns and 1,129 yards, while being intercepted just four times.

Moreover, Karnes rushed the ball 90 times for 570 yards (over six yards per carry) and averaged 38.8 yards per punt. He intercepted six passes from his perch in the secondary. The entire Indians state championship team will be recognized prior to the start of the game.

MARION IS COLT LEAGUE WORLD CHAMPION

Well, the 2022 Colt League World Series is now in the books, and a team from Marion, consisting of players throughout the Southern Illinois region, is the new champion.

Local teams have fared quite well in recent years of the Colt League World Series. Hats off to Steve Miller, his daughter, Stephanie Allen, and Randy Crompton for their work in organizing yet another successful five days of baseball, which included international teams like Mexico, Japan, and Germany.

Rent One Park in Marion will continue to be the site of the Colt League World Series for at least the next five years, bringing even more tourism dollars into the region.

ONE MORE BASEBALL NOTE

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson's co-owner Shad Zimbro, along with Rent One Park operations director Dave Kost, made a formal announcement at the Colt League World Series that they have entered into an agreement with a prospect league to bring college wooden-bat baseball to Marion next summer.

The duo is asking Southern Illinois to help pick a team nickname. While it is most certainly not professional baseball like the Miners, summer league college ball is a welcome addition to the region. There will be approximately 30 home games scheduled.