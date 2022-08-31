Sports Column | John Homan: Former Redbird, Vol Williams-Panzeca is on the mend after surgeries

A few weeks ago, I wrote a "Where are they now?" piece on a woman who was a basketball standout at West Frankfort and John A. Logan College. She also played for two years at Southern Illinois University.

Her name is Jennifer Williams-Panzeca.

Part of the article focused on Williams-Panzeca's playing days from the late 1980s and early 1990s and part focused on her health struggles. I reported that she had to undergo a lengthy surgery earlier this month to address a hereditary blood-clotting disorder.

She described the procedure as life-threatening. I'm pleased to tell you today that she pulled through the 10-hour operation, but not without some complications.

"The actual surgery itself went super well the doctors told me," Williams-Panzeca said. "They put a shunt into my liver to help increase blood flow that had been limited due to previous clotting. They had to enter through my spleen in order to do that. I stayed in the intensive care unit for several days before I got to go home.

"But then a few days later, I started having a ton of pain on both sides, which turned out to be my spleen and liver," she said. "So, I called my doctor and within hours I was back on the operating table a second time. There were two pseudo aneurysms found in my liver and two more in my spleen. A procedure was done to get the bleeding clotted off. Within a day, I ended up with three new pseudo aneurysms in my groin. Thankfully, fixing that problem didn't require a third surgery."

The whole process, Williams-Panzeca said, was quite painful to her, but she did get to go home a second time just a few days ago.

"I'm still sore all over my body and am exhausted, but am feeling better today. Hopefully, I should feel a little bit better every day moving forward," she said. "The doctors said it would be another two-to-three weeks before I started feeling close to normal again."

Later, Williams-Panzeca will go through a battery of tests to make sure all is still going well in her recovery.

"There is still a pretty good chance I will need to have a liver transplant down the road, but the hope is that these surgeries will push that procedure off several years. I'm alive. That's the good news. I just hope to feel good soon and be up moving around."

Williams-Panzeca said on her Facebook page that she "loves and appreciates" the support she has received from family, friends and well-wishers.

"It (the support) has been a game changer for me. For now, I'm hoping to be back to normal - whatever that is anymore - very soon."

Jennifer, I can tell you that all of us here in Southern Illinois are relieved that you came through these dangerous surgeries intact and are wishing you the speediest and fullest of recoveries.

ONCE AN INDIAN....ALWAYS AN INDIAN

This Friday is the kickoff of Week 2 in high school football in Illinois. One of our featured games is Harrisburg at Du Quoin. In addition to what should be quite a competitive game on the field, Du Quoin head coach and athletic director Derek Beard announced that the 1992 Indians state championship team will be recognized.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the school's second state title under then-head coach Al Martin. The team will be introduced just prior to the start of the game.

Also at halftime, the school will retire the No. 12 jersey worn by that team's quarterback, Jason Karnes, who went on to a highly successful career coaching football at Herrin before stepping away in 2019.

The only other jerseys retired at Du Quoin belong to Don Stanhouse, Stan Clarry, and Nick Hill.