Sports Column | John Homan: Genisio, Nalley put on a show in cross country

Much like the movie, "Seabiscuit," I want to see a match race between the "Marion Marvel," Dylon Nalley, and the "Benton Blur," Gavin Genisio.

Both won a state championship in cross country last Saturday in their respective classes (based on school enrollment) despite poor weather conditions at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Genisio, a junior, competed in Class 1A (small-school classification). His winning time Saturday over the 3.0-mile course was 14 minutes, 57.98 seconds.

Nalley, also a junior, competed in Class 2A (mid-sized-school classification). His winning time was 14 minutes, 44.62 seconds.

So, on paper, Nalley would be a slight favorite, much like War Admiral in the movie. But that 13-second difference does not necessarily translate to victory. The two standout performers might approach a race between one another differently. Because both athletes display an overabundance of smarts and heart, who knows how that would figure into the equation, too?

If you think about it, Genisio and Nalley are not that different than thoroughbred race horses. Both train hard for success and both win ... a lot.

Since both athletes also compete in track, hold the three-mile event on a track - maybe at SIU - so that everyone who attends could see both runners dueling it out instead of having their vision obscured in some wooded area.

I don't know ... maybe I'm way off base here, but personally, I think people would pay to see these two guys race - one-on-one - with the winner declared this year's best distance runner.

Organizers wouldn't have to charge an entry fee to spectators. Just ask for a donation with the proceeds being split between charities of their choice.

STICKING WITH CROSS COUNTRY

I should also point out that I have been super impressed with other SI runners this fall, both male and female. Pinckneyville's Isaac Teel has been nothing short of sensational all season. He finished second to Genisio Saturday at the state meet, just seven seconds off the lead. Another Benton Ranger - Gabriel McLain, son of head coach Brent McLain - placed ninth overall at state to earn All-State status as did teammate, Cole Buchanan, who finished 15th.

On the girls' side, Ahry Comer of Pope County and Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro placed eighth and 10th at the state meet while finishing the race in a downpour and high gusts of wind. Others earning All-State honors from the region included Caroline Tepe of Okawville (20th), Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville (23rd) and Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro (25th). My apologies to Caroline and Vanessa for omitting their names in my online article Saturday night. That has since been fixed.

It should also be noted that Denny is poised to sign a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to compete on scholarship in both cross country and track at SIU next fall. Congratulations to Brodie. Always nice to see someone from our region become a Saluki!

THREE CHEERS FOR OUR GRIDIRON HEROES

Only Carterville, Johnston City and Murphysboro remain alive from our region in the state playoffs. The Lions will play host to annual powerhouse, Rochester, in Class 4A with a 1:30 p.m. start Saturday in Carterville. JC will host Belleville Althoff Catholic at 4 p.m. in a Class 2A battle and Murphysboro will make the trek to Springfield to take on another annual powerhouse in Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin. That Class 4A game is set for 2 p.m.