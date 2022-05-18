Sports Column | John Homan: Herrin's Chance Karnes left quite a legacy

I have been writing articles for various newspapers for more than 40 years, and without a doubt, the absolute worst part of my job has always been writing about untimely deaths - especially those involving young people.

I was tasked with that responsibility again this week at The Southern. And I can assure you that it doesn't get any easier no matter how many times I have been asked to do such.

I knew Herrin's Chance Karnes (Class of 2020) as a student and as an athlete. I knew him as a student when I did some substitute teaching. He was quite popular with his instructors and fellow students in building trades classes at the high school. I knew Chance better as the starting quarterback son of Tigers head football coach Jason Karnes.

Chance took over the starting position with the varsity as a sophomore in the fall of 2017 and never looked back, playing through the fall of 2019.

He could throw the ball deep and most often accurately, and for someone not blessed with great speed, was a surprisingly adept runner with the football. Despite playing a position that required protection, he was not shy in seeking contact. He wasn't the type to slide to the ground to avoid a hit.

A strong leader, Chance enjoyed a solid senior year, completing 83-of-131 passes for 1,312 yards and 15 touchdowns. For his career, he passed for 2,782 yards, a school record. He also totaled 33 career touchdowns, good for second place all-time to Brad Walker's 35. Chance and wide receiver Tate Johnson hooked up for the longest TD pass in school history, 92 yards vs. Benton in 2018.

As a runner, Chance carried the ball 115 times his senior year for 721 yards and 14 touchdowns.

For his efforts, he was selected First team All-Conference quarterback and punter (39.5 yards per punt); All-South; and All-State Honorable Mention. He led the Tigers to state playoff appearances both his sophomore and junior seasons.

There were a handful of times when River Radio's Mike Murphy and I would interview Chance after a big game, and without hesitation, he would quickly deflect praise to his teammates. That's just the kind of kid he was. Never dwelling on his personal accomplishments. He would much rather talk about his friends.

Chance is a good bet to someday be elected posthumously to the Herrin Tigers Hall of Fame, and it may even be a good idea to retire his jersey, No. 6. The school board could make that happen.

Perhaps what I will remember more about Chance than his football playing days for the Tigers was his zest for life. He was just a happy dude. Always smiling it seemed. It didn't surprise me all that much that he would follow his passion, which wasn't football, but rather riding horses, training horses and competing in rodeos after graduating high school. He was also good at operating heavy machinery and recently secured a job with a local union of operating engineers.

Academics was not really Chance's thing. He was smart enough to go to college and probably do quite well. But he preferred the outdoors. He preferred the cowboy's life, and despite living only 20 short years, he had a profound impact on those he met.

While we won't be treated to any new adventures from Chance, we can learn something from this young man. Chance Karnes believed in living life to the fullest - treat each day as though it may be your last - and that's exactly what he did. If possible, that's exactly what we should do, too. Enjoy life. Smile and laugh more. Take chances from time to time and be kind to one another.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0