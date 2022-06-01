Sports Column | John Homan: Herrin's Nelson had a day to remember

How about the performance by Herrin freshman Chris Nelson last week at the IHSA boys state track meet in Charleston?

Nelson won the 100-meter dash with a ridiculous time of 10.7 seconds. For us old schoolers, that translates to a time of 9.8 seconds over 100 yards. That's smokin'.

Nelson also anchored Herrin's 4x200 relay team, which earned gold. Joining Nelson were fellow freshman Kyrese Lukens, sophomore Logan Clough and senior Riley Chrostoski. Although Chrostoski will not be easy to replace in sprints and relays, the Tigers most certainly have the makings of multiple state titles the next couple of years.

Almost as an afterthought, Nelson claimed fifth-place finishes in the 200-meter dash and high jump. A quarterback on the JV football team and kick return man with the varsity, it will be interesting to see if he can become as big of an impact player in football as he already is on the track.

And it should be noted that Nelson chose not to play basketball this past season despite a strong junior high career. Again, I will be curious to see if he returns to the hardwood to be the three-sport athlete many would like to see him be.

Other notable performances at last week's state track meet include: Benton's Gavin Genisio (second in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1600 meters.) Genisio was simply an amazing distance runner and I fully expect to see him win a state title before he graduates Benton.

Mount Vernon's Jacob Morrison won gold in the long jump while teammate Tanner Koontz placed second in the pole vault. Alec Sledge was third in the 300 meter hurdles and fourth in the high hurdles.

Marion senior Bryson Wilson, who will make a fine addition to the SIU Salukis next school year, scored in both the long jump and 400-meter dash. He also anchored the 4x400 relay team, which was fifth.

The Wildcats' 4x800 relay team of Hayden Lees, Logan Morgan, Mekye Lomax and Sean Hudspath finished third to claim a bronze medal. Colin Beers was sixth in the pole vault. Dylon Nalley was fourth in the 3200 meters.

Carterville senior Townsend Barton placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 2A, while Du Quoin's Jaden Smith was fifth in the long jump and Christopher's Josh Bevis was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, both in 1A.

POSTGAME HUDDLES

Pardon my crabbiness, but is there anything more irritating to sports reporters and other members of the media than having to wait anywhere from 10-to-20 minutes for a coach and his or her staff to address his or her troops after the battle has been won or lost before granting a postgame interview?

I get it...coaches want to offer their quick analysis on what transpired in the game. Some want to recognize individual performances, and in some cases, console an athlete after a loss. But more and more head coaches are letting their first, second and third lieutenants address the team in addition to the head coach.

Is that really necessary?

Do coaches not understand that the media are often up against a deadline to get that story written, radio coach's show or video clip on TV? Or do they just not care?

Can't these postgame visits with the team be delayed for three minutes? That's about the average length of the time it takes a reporter to conduct an interview. Or here's an idea, have one of the assistants start the postgame discussion and let the head coach deliver the keynote address after meeting with the media.

For those of you coaches who are courteous enough to let us interview you first, thank you. For those who don't, will you please give it some consideration?

Rant over.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

