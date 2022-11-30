Sports column | John Homan: Hot Stove talk keeps me warm in winter

There is nothing I enjoy more as a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan in the off season than considering all the possibilities of free agent signings and trades.

First and perhaps foremost, the Cardinals need a new catcher to replace the retired future Hall-of-Famer Yadier Molina. Andrew Knizner simply isn't going to cut it as the starter. The team needs more offense from the position. He is more than capable of serving as the team's back-up receiver, but management needs to set its sights higher.

The top free agent catcher is likely former Cub, Wilson Contreras. He was only fair this past season with 22 home runs and 55 runs batted in, while hitting. 243.

There are more appealing options via trade - namely Sean Murphy of Oakland. Murphy batted .250 with 18 homers and 66 runs batted in. He is younger and is thought to be a better defensive player. The question is ... what would the Cardinals have to give up to get him?

Would it take some combination of every-day players Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman, and Juan Yepez, or a pitching prospect like Matthew Liberatore or Gordon Graceffo?

The latest buzz is that the Cards may set their focus on either or two Toronto catchers, Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk.

Replacing Molina is not all management needs to do in the way of player upgrades.

The team needs a reliable left-handed hitter to bat in either the 4 or 5 hole. Gorman has the power to fill the bill, but swings and misses a lot. He has yet to prove that he can hit Major League pitching. Lars Nootbar shows flashes of ability if not included in a trade for a catcher.

Carlson took a step backward from his rookie season with a subpar performance in 2022. Heralded as a can't miss prospect, the outfielder hit only .236 over the summer with eight homers and 42 RBIs. That's simply not going to cut it as an every-day player.

One rumor has the Cards trading for Cody Bellinger, a left-handed-hitting outfielder with the Dodgers. He hit 19 homers and drove in 68, while playing a strong centerfield, but batted a lowly .210. Would a change of scenery help? Maybe.

The one move that would excite me the most is signing free agent shortstop Trea Turner from the Dodgers.

Great leadoff hitter in the prime of his career. He hits for average (.298) and drives in runs despite batting at the top of the lineup. He had 21 homers and drove in 100, while shining defensively and adding a base-stealing threat to the lineup. In short, Turner would be a great get for the Redbirds.

Finally, the Cards need to add a starting pitcher.

Ideally, they would spend the money on Carlos Rodon of the Giants or Jacob deGrom of the Mets, but the Cardinals have rarely spent big money on free agents, especially pitchers. Pablo Lopez of the Miami Marlins is said to be available via trade. He would be a wonderful add. He pitched 180 innings with 174 strikeouts. He fashioned a 3.75 earned-run-average while going 10-10.

Sign Turner, trade for Murphy, and either sign Rodon or trade for Lopez. That would be a successful off season for the Cardinals.