Fred Huff was more than an iconic sports figure in Southern Illinois to me. He was a friend.

While I didn’t have the regular interaction with Fred that other well-known sports personalities did here in the region – guys like Mike Reis, Les Winkeler and Mike Murphy – I did have some work - and friend-related conversations - that I treasure.

I was a particular fan of his clever insights and colorful stories – some of which can’t be repeated in this column.

Winkeler, now the retired sports editor of The Southern, felt similarly.

“What a lot of people overlook about Fred was how great a sense of humor he had,” Winkeler said. “I remember an SIU men’s basketball media guide printed back in the ‘70s in which he referred to guard Perry Hines as having ‘more shots than a hospital.’ I never forgot that.

“Don’t get me wrong, when he was at work, he was all business,” Winkeler said. “If some member of the media ever clapped or showed excitement at a football game, he would get on the microphone and say, ‘There is no cheering allowed in the press box.’

“But he had a mischievous side to him, too. I always enjoyed being around Fred. The world is an emptier place without him.”

When I was covering SIU football and basketball games, Fred was always good about providing me with tips on potential stories and making sure that I had all the background and statistical information I needed on a particular athlete.

He would also help make athletes available to me when conducting postgame or even phone interviews.

Although we were a generation apart in age, we shared a unique bond. We each worked for the Du Quoin Evening Call at one time or another.

We often traded stories on past operations of the publication versus present and reminisced about co-workers who made such key contributions to the success of the paper.

Fred also had a unique historical perspective on his hometown community of Du Quoin and was an ardent supporter of the state fair there. He had a treasure trove of past articles, photographs, and other memorabilia of performances from decades ago.

Fred also wrote a book (which I own) on Saluki sports history – a marvelous compilation of previous Saluki athletes and teams.

Fred had a lengthy and wonderful life, advancing to the age of 94 before passing away a few days ago. He will most certainly be missed by me and many others who interacted with him over the years.

VOLS ADVANCE

John A. Logan’s men’s basketball team won its first-ever game at the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas Tuesday, beating Monroe College out of New York by 20 points – 105-85.

Hot shooting propelled the Volunteers to victory, knocking down 16-of-30 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Top-seeded Logan now advances to the quarterfinal round today (Thursday at noon) against Midland, Texas, the No. 8 seed in the field of 24.