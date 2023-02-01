Sports Column | John Homan: I fought the ice and the ice won

This week's ice storm was not severe, but most certainly wreaked some havoc. Thankfully, not many, if any, power lines were reported down, but local schools had to close, including colleges, for multiple days. Games and events were canceled. There were car wrecks galore, and yes, there were people who thought they could navigate the ice, but failed miserably.

Count me in that latter category. I thought I was safe when I ventured out of the house onto the front yard Tuesday. I thought it was a shrewd move when I shifted from the sidewalk to the grass.

Uh, no.

Apparently, ice on grass can be every bit as dangerous as concrete. Who knew? Certainly not me.

I lost my footing rather quickly with my left knee tucked under me as I fell backward. I could feel the scrunch of the knee twisting on my way to the ground.

For gymnasts who exude flexibility, this would not pose much of a problem. But for an unathletic 62-year-old man with bad knees to begin with, the result was not as good. There was immediate swelling and it required a trip to the emergency room. Fortunately for me, no major issues, no broken bones ... just swelling. And I will be stuck with crutches or a cane for a few days.

I probably would have had a good laugh at myself falling if not for that little injury thingy along with corresponding medical bills.

The incident made me think of those athletes who must contend with ice or snow and the cold on a regular basis. Hockey players, for example. How in the heck do any of those guys survive just one game of hockey without sustaining a body bruise or worse? Not only do they have to stay on their feet, but they must wield a big stick and chase after a puck.

Downhill skiers and jumpers are a broken leg waiting to happen when those skis get tangled with the snow and ice. And don't forget the bobsledders and luge fanatics. Bobsledders travel upward of 80 mph and luge racers are well over 90. Talk about a death wish.

Anyway, I think I will have to do a better job of avoiding the ice moving forward, and stick to the friendly confines of the gymnasium to watch basketball or wrestling, or the bowling alleys to watch guys and gals knock down pins.

SPEAKING OF BASKETBALL

The Illinois High School Association will announce the seeds and pairings for the girls teams this Friday and follow-up with the boys next Friday.

In Class 1A girls action, Effingham St. Anthony will be the host site for the Super-Sectional. Those sectionals feeding into that game are Christopher and Casey-Westfield.

Locally, regionals that feed into to the Christopher Sectional are hosted by Webber Township, Pope County, Meridian and Steeleville.

In Class 2A girls, Salem will be the Super-Sectional site. Sectionals feeding into Salem are hosted by Du Quoin and Pana.

Locally, regionals that will feed into the Du Quoin Sectional will be hosted by Harrisburg, Massac County, Sparta, and Belleville Althoff.

In Class 3A girls, Taylorville will host the Super-Sectional. Those sectionals feeding into Taylorville will be hosted by Centralia and Rochester.

Locally, regionals that will enter the Centralia Sectional are Highland, Marion, Mascoutah and Mattoon.

In Class 1A boys play, the Banterra Center on the SIU campus in Carbondale will be the host site for the Super-Sectional. Those sectionals feeding into Carbondale are Altamont and Gallatin County.

Locally, regional sites that will feed into Gallatin County include Webber Township, Goreville, Crab Orchard and New Athens.

In Class 2A boys play, the Banterra Center on the SIU campus in Carbondale will again be the host site for the Super-Sectional.

Those sectionals feeding into Carbondale will be Pinckneyville and Newton.

Locally, regional sites that will enter Pinckneyville are: Benton, Harrisburg, Nashville and Sparta.

In Class 3A boys play, Springfield Southeast High School will host the Super-Sectional again this year. Sectionals feeding into Springfield are Centralia and Decatur MacArthur.

Locally, regionals that will enter the Centralia Sectional will be hosted by Bethalto Civic Memorial, Jacksonville, Mascoutah and Mount Vernon.