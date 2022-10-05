Sports Column | John Homan: I haven't forgotten SIU's Mark Hemphill

SIU football fans of a certain age may have attended games at McAndrew Stadium in person as far back as the late 1970s as I did. If so, it's quite possible that today's date - Oct. 6 - resonates with you as it does with me.

It was this day in 1979 - 43 years ago - with SIU hosting Illinois State that Saluki defensive back Mark Hemphill's life changed forever, and not in a good way. It was the day where the young man innocently dived into a scrum for a loose ball and came away paralyzed.

To say that Saluki players, coaches and fans were shaken from the incident would be a gross understatement. I was one of those fans. It's the kind of happening that you don't easily forget. You talk about it with your friends and you wonder why something so horrific could happen to someone so young simply playing a game.

Just a year earlier in 1978, Darryl Stingley, a wide receiver with the New England Patriots, suffered a hit in a game with the Oakland Raiders that left him paralyzed.

That incident was fresh on my mind as I watched Mark motionless on the field of play with no signs of movement whatsoever. You fear the worst. And in this case, the fear was valid.

Nearly a year later on Sept. 13, 1980, the university recognized Hemphill with a day in his honor ("Make a Mark for Mark" was the theme...I still have the flyer in my desk at home) and donated $35,000 in gate receipts and concessions to his personal care.

As former Southern Illinoisan sportswriter Todd Hefferman noted in a column in 2009, Gov. James Thompson spoke during the halftime ceremony that honored Mark. The Salukis hosted Eastern Illinois University on that day.

Gale Sayers, SIU's athletic director at the time, announced no one would ever wear Hemphill's No. 30 again. Today, Hemphill's name and number can be seen posted on a wall inside Saluki Stadium, along with the names of those who also had their number retired.

One would think the story of Mark Hemphill couldn't get sadder, but unfortunately, it did.

Hemphill, who stood 6-foot-1 and weighed 175 pounds when playing, became ill shortly after the halftime ceremony in 1980. The 21-year-old ended up in the hospital, and missed the Salukis' 37-35 win over Eastern Illinois that came down to the final seconds.

A record crowd of 17,150 attended that game. It was and still is the largest home crowd in SIU football history.

Hemphill, who became a paraplegic when diving after that loose ball, died three years later in a van that he had purchased with the money the university raised for him. He actually froze to death when he was unable to get out of the vehicle or honk the horn to draw attention to his situation.

Just a sad, sad end to such a young person - an athlete cut down in his prime playing the game that he loved.

Thankfully, most of my memories from SIU football games are warm ones - big wins like the national championship season in 1983 or the upset of North Dakota State last year, big plays, bigger-than-life athletes and hundreds of thrills watching the game with friends and family.

That said, Mark Hemphill is still fresh on my mind all these years later. Not because he was a great player. He wasn't. Not because of the injury necessarily. But rather because of how the university and the Southern Illinois community rallied around this young man to lift him up in his time of need.

Rest easy, Mark. It's been 43 years since that fateful day. I - along with thousands of others SIU fans - still remember you.

Flyover scheduled at SIU game

Saluki Athletics announced this week that the Oct. 15 game against Western Illinois will feature a pregame flyover during the National Anthem of multiple U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft.

The lead pilot is Class of 1999 alumnus Joshua Rose, who graduated from SIU's Aviation program. He is currently a Southwest Airlines pilot and Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel out of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tickets on sale now

tickets are now available for purchase for the second annual SoCal Challenge. The Multi-Team Event is set to tipoff on Nov. 21 and 23 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit socalchallenge.com.

The Salukis will play two games in the "Surf Division" facing off with UNLV on Nov. 21 at 12 a.m. Central before taking on either Minnesota or Cal Baptist on Nov. 23. All of the tournament games will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra.