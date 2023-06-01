Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The beauty of baseball, and in this case softball, is that it is entirely possible you will see something you haven’t seen before no matter how many years you have been watching games.

On Monday, Johnston City’s Peyton Smith stole home when the Freeburg pitcher had the ball in her hands and was walking back to the pitching circle with her back turned to home plate ever so briefly.

I had never seen a steal of home like that on such a big stage with a trip to state possibly riding on it. For that matter, I can’t recall ever seeing it in any college or pro game either.

Smith raced 60 feet from her perch at third base and dove head-long across the plate inches ahead of the catcher’s tag to give the Indians a heart-stopping 1-0 fifth-inning lead over favored Freeburg.

The Indians went on to defeat the Midgets, 2-0, in the Class 2A Super-Sectional hosted by Johnston City to advance to the state semifinal in Peoria this weekend.

Smith’s decision to bolt was daring, bold, clever, deceptive and a few other adjectives I won’t place in print here. It was also successful and inspiring to her teammates.

As I stated in my game story Monday night, it was such an electric game-changing play that it will be remembered for decades by those who were there.

This weekend’s trip to state is the school’s first since 2010. I don’t recall watching that team play as I worked a different job at the time. I do, however, remember covering the Indians at the Class A state meet in 1998 when they placed second to Rock Island Alleman.

Back then, Pekin hosted the games.

The Tribe went 37-3 that season and were anchored by the hard-throwing southpaw, Renee Mueller.

Herrin placed second that same year in Class AA, falling to South Holland (Thornwood).

Coach Lyndell Zanotti’s bunch made a return trip to state in ’99, placing third overall. JC was 36-3.

The Indians returned to state yet again in 2000 and 2001, but did not place. That’s four straight trips to state. Stunning! There are a bunch of schools that have never had the pleasure of going once, much less four straight years.

Johnston City next returned to state in 2010, placing second to Coal City in Class 2A. They finished 35-4 overall.

So, what about this year’s team as led by head coach Scott Hutchinson with senior pitcher Gabby Overturf handling the pitching duties?

Will it be the first to win a state title in school history?

The Indians must first defeat Beecher (35-4) Friday and then take on the winner of the other semifinal game between Taylor Ridge Rockridge (36-1) and Effingham St. Anthony (24-3).

It should be fun to watch the action unfold.

BLACKCAT FEVER

The Goreville Blackcats are sending both the softball and baseball teams to state this weekend in Class 1A.

The girls had barely started their postgame celebration Monday after upsetting Casey-Westfield, 5-1, when several of the Goreville players began asking their coaches and parents how the boys were faring at the Carbondale Super-Sectional.

At state Friday, coach Shanna Green’s squad (25-13) will square off with Peru St. Bede (24-7). If the Blackcats win, they would face the winner of Glasford Illinois Bluffs (24-5) and LeRoy (32-6).

To their credit, Goreville has captured three state titles (2012, 2017 and 2019) in its school history, all under Green’s leadership.

The Blackcats were also third in 2013 and second in 2018.

The baseball team, led by coach Shawn Tripp, claimed a championship in 2016 with a 28-6 overall record and have also placed second (2010) and third in (2011, 2017, and 2018).

The Johnson County Nine (22-12) will meet Gibault Catholic of Waterloo (22-14) in the first semifinal game Friday, If the Blackcats win, they would face the winner of Sterling Newman Central Catholic (22-8) and Henry Senachwine (23-6).