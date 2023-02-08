Plain and simple, the Illinois High School Association grossly mishandled the fracas that occurred between Benton and Herrin late last month.

It's not exactly breaking news that tempers can flare during athletic competition. I have seen this occur dozens of times over the years.

Everyone saw (except for me initially) what transpired that led to a Benton player twice shoving a Herrin player and then coming at him with his fists. Whether he was provoked or not - and I have no idea if that was the case - it was the wrong thing to do. It led to the game being stopped with 57 seconds remaining and the Tigers leading the Rangers 60-52.

The skirmish ultimately took a win away from Herrin and left an unnecessary black eye for Benton.

Kudos to the police officers, school administrators, coaches, and well-intentioned adults for breaking things up and restoring order. Thumbs down to those adults who fanned the flames.

That said, it's what happened after the scuffle that I believe was botched.

The lead official, according to Herrin coaches, told them the game would not be resumed and that they won the game. I believe that to be true because I can't see Coach Sayler Shurtz - or any coach for that matter - pulling his team from the floor otherwise, especially with an eight-point lead and likely shooting free throws again if the game had been resumed.

That official then allegedly informed the IHSA that he did not tell Herrin that it had won.

That led to the IHSA's executive director - Craig Anderson - calling the game a double forfeit, in essence taking a win away from Herrin that it had earned on the floor. That was the penalty for not finishing the game.

An appeal to the IHSA Board resulted in a "no contest" ruling Monday, meaning that neither team gets a win or loss. This time, it was explained that the two head coaches - Benton's Ron Winemiller and Herrin's Shurtz - had demonstrated unsportsmanlike conduct that led to that decision. They were informed that their punishment was to miss one game on the sidelines.

That is an absolute fabrication that either were unsportsmanlike. Neither head coach acted inappropriately from my vantage point at mid-court. There were words exchanged as one would expect, but nothing heated between the two. If you're going to call that unsportsmanlike, then I can give you a list of several dozen head coaches who would also qualify.

Are they going to get a one-game suspension, too?

"For me, the conversation with Coach Winemiller was about protecting our kids," Shurtz said. "Ron never said anything derogatory. There were no threats, no cursing. And neither did I. That's why when the second ruling came down saying that we were unsportsmanlike, I felt like it was unjust. If we were so bad, wouldn't you think one of the officials would have noticed and said or done something?"

Winemiller chose not to comment.

SIU Baseball

Southern Illinois University's baseball team has been tabbed as the league favorite in the annual coaches' preseason poll, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday.

The Salukis tallied 93 points and were named the favorite over second-place pick Missouri State (87 points, three 1st place votes). Evansville (79 points) finished third, while Indiana State finished fourth with 75 points and the final 1st place vote.

Bradley was selected fifth place with 58 points, followed by Belmont (53 points), Illinois State (35 points), UIC (25 points), Murray State (23 points) and Valparaiso (22 points).

Wild game

Local basketball officials Jimmy Dean of Johnston City, Barry Vaughan of McLeansboro and Brian Kelly of Marion called a high-scoring battle at Crab Orchard on Friday.

The host Trojans fell to East St. Louis Lovejoy, 120-118. The 238 combined points marked the eighth-most in state history. Crab Orchard, 24-3 overall and undefeated in the Greater Egyptian Conference, bounced back Monday to beat a pretty good Meridian team, 90-86.