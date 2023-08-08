John Homan Prep Sports Reporter Follow John Homan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It used to be that the most pressing concerns school officials faced going into a new high school football season were making sure they had enough game-day workers to sell tickets, concessions, and run the scoreboard.

There were no problems finding officials. There were plenty of them – 20-to-30 years ago.

Today, it’s not so easy finding enough referees to work a home game. Whereas pay is always a factor, unruly fan behavior is far and away the main reason there are fewer officials in the work pool.

Not as many are willing to subject themselves to the expected abuse. Who wants to be shouted at (sometimes by name) after making a call that did not go over well with coaches, players, or fans of one of the two teams?

Who wants to be threatened with physical violence?

It happens, you know.

Some officials have been followed to their cars by some “fans” who wanted to inflict bodily harm upon them. Some have actually been attacked on the field of play.

And it’s not only officials in the crosshairs of some overzealous blood-thirsty fans. It’s coaches, too.

Just ask Carbondale Terriers head football coach Bryan Lee. He was attacked after a game at Marion just a couple of years ago by parents of one of his own players.

Because of incidents like that and others, there are fewer young officials getting registered by the state to work – even with an increase in pay.

Using Herrin as an example, four of the Tigers’ nine varsity football games this fall will be played on Saturday. Three of those are home games and one is a road game at Massac County.

The only other school that plays that many Saturday games year in and year out is Vienna because the Eagles’ field has no lights.

Administrators are finding that it’s easier to move a game from the traditional Friday night to Saturday afternoon or Saturday night in order to find enough officials to work a game. There are only so many crews to go around on a Friday night.

The Illinois High School Association is trying a new idea to address a lack of sportsmanship against game officials.

The Bloomington-based IHSA recently partnered with “Officially Human,” an organization whose mission is to restore respect to game officials and recognize them as authorities on the fields and courts.

“To ensure there are enough officials to cover the games that over 400,000 high school students in Illinois annually participate in, it’s obvious that more needs to be done,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “It’s our hope that this partnership with Officially Human will be a key component in this turnaround.”

Officially Human offers tailored solutions to athletic host organizations of all sizes that improve the stakeholder experience at each of their sporting competitions, Anderson said.

The comprehensive solutions package includes digital education, awareness building, event host communication strategies, and organizational support in addressing poor fan behavior.

Officiating is basically a no-win situation. Many of you have undoubtedly heard some of the insults: “You’re blind.” “You’re a homer.” “You’re awful.” “You’re a cheater.”

And those are the nice ones.

That $100 or so that officials earn could be three hours of pure Hell. Some officials can tune it out. Some can’t. Hence the lack of numbers.

“Officials are humans too, and I think people lose sight of that sometimes,” said IHSA Associate Executive Director Kurt Gibson, who oversees the IHSA Officials Department. “Officials have careers, live in the same communities, attend the same churches, shop at the same stores, and eat at the same restaurants as others.

“Treating officials with the same respect, whether out in the community or on the court, field, pitch, pool, track, diamond, etc., as any other community member is something we should all be able to do,” Gibson continued. “This elevation of respect towards officials can, and needs to, start at the individual level.”

Anderson added that everyone plays a part in sportsmanship at sporting events.

“High school sports teach untold skills that participants use throughout life, and it’s the lessons learned while participating with peers that shape lives,” Anderson said. “Victory and defeat are two of those lessons, but learning how to handle both of those outcomes is the greater goal.”

Good words for sure, but will bad-acting people change their ways?

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

The Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association has taken steps to enhance sportsmanship.

The organization is increasing penalties for player, coach, and fan ejections. First-time offenses for players and coaches will now receive two-game suspensions rather than the previous one. Fans will receive a three-game suspension.

Second-time offenders involving players and coaches will result in four-game suspensions. Fans will be barred from games the remainder of the school year.