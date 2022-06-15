Sports Column | John Homan: Jilek's best accomplishment - molding better citizens

I saw a Facebook post a few days ago in which former Herrin High School athletes and students who used to call Bruce Jilek coach or teacher were recalling the nicknames they acquired under his tutelage.

Jilek was not only a taskmaster teacher and coach, but good at identifying students in ways other than remembering their birth name. Sometimes, it was a bit embarrassing to the student and sometimes quite endearing. Almost always it brought a smile if not a chuckle. The nicknames usually stuck.

I didn't attend Herrin High School, so I never had the privilege of learning health or driver's education from the man, and I never competed for him on the football field or basketball court.

I did, however, begin interviewing him for newspaper articles as far back as the early 1980s and continued on through 2015 long after he made the transition from Herrin softball coach to John A. Logan College softball coach.

After thinking long and hard about it, I was sometimes referred to as "that writer" and "scoop."

Could have been a lot worse, I guess.

Coach Jilek passed away last week at the age of 85. He lived a full life - one that touched the lives of thousands. And even though I wasn't a student or one of his athletes, I did learn some valuable things about life from him, and no, I'm not talking about colorful language.

More importantly, I learned by watching. Jilek was good at getting life lessons passed along to his athletes in myriad ways. He demanded his players - both male and female - put forth 100% effort into practice and games.

"You have to have effort to win," he often said.

I was interviewing him when he was the head football coach for the Tigers...back in the days of Brett Esch, Harold "Boo Boo" Smith, Michael Burns, Stu Ridings, Brett Wieland, and Michael Bushking.

I was interviewing him on the basketball court when he coached the likes of Shane Gooden, Anthony Goodrum, Jim Cislaghi, Denver Powers, and Bryan Beltz.

And I was interviewing him on the ball diamond when he coached All-Staters like Kerri Blaylock, Brenda Maller, Claire Schroeder, Jennifer Brown, Jamie Schuttek, April Long, and Nicole Murray.

There were many more, but it didn't matter to him whether the athlete was an All-Stater or the last player on the bench, he viewed all the same. And he made it a point to tell all his teams that he didn't care who their parents were. The best players were going to play...period.

Couple of other quick thoughts on Jilek. In basketball, he would sometimes wear a dress shirt with the opposition's team colors. Just a little mind game. Not sure if it was intended to fire up his own players or distract the other team.

He hated to call timeouts in basketball, football and softball.

He preferred to be philosophical in postgame interviews, often reciting lines such as "the sun's going to come up in the morning and a billion Chinese aren't going to give a damn if we won or lost."

I once asked Bruce during an interview if he had thought about calling a timeout during a tense moment in the game. His reply was classic: "It's not my job to motivate players. They should be self-motivated."

And in one of those rare times when one of his pitchers was struggling to get out of an inning, he wasn't likely to go visit her in the circle. He might make a change after the inning, but almost never during the inning. He wanted the player to find a way to work through adversity, not be rescued from it.

Jilek was indeed a throwback to another era. He coached when it was OK to curse and even be a little bit verbally abusive. He could grab a facemask and shake it a little to make his point. He could pin an opposing coach up against the wall to tell him how the hog ate the cabbage, and he could kick a metal trash can into a little ball to vent his frustrations at the halftime break of a basketball game.

He also could win - a lot.

As he aged, Jilek's demeanor softened. He was more passive, more intellectual and thought-provoking. He was less prone to dress down his team, but could still administer a good tongue lashing if he felt effort was lacking.

Through it all, his players knew that he cared about them. He would let them know if they screwed up and he would let them know when they did well. Bruce Jilek left an indelible mark on coaching athletics and teaching young people right from wrong and the value in working hard for a cause. He will be missed.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

