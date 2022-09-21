Sports Column | John Homan: Johnston City football's great start evokes memories of past success

The Johnston City Indians are 4-0 to date with a home game Friday against 3-1 Flora. It's not much of a surprise for me to see the Tribe winning games and contending for a Black Diamond Conference championship again this fall as I have seen the program flourish over the last 40 years under a variety of head coaches.

To be precise, Johnston City has enjoyed 26 winning seasons over the last four decades against only 13 losing seasons. That's twice as many wins as losses if I know my math - and in this case I do - with one .500 season of 5-5 in 2009. There have also been 25 state playoff appearances over that time period. That may be the most remarkable stat of them all.

Breaking it down a little further, six head coaches have taken teams to the playoffs since 1982.

Ross Babington turned the trick in 1984 and 1986. Pete Truran did so in 1987 and 1988.

Mike Rude, who now serves as co-head coach with John Shadowens at Sesser-Valier, had the longest run of success, leading the Indians into the postseason 12 times ('91, '92, '93, '94, '95, '00, '01, '02, '03, '04, '05, and '06).

Brian Beery, now at West Frankfort, coached three Indians teams in the playoffs ('08, '09, and '10). Dan Mings held the coaching reins for five seasons that resulted in playoff runs ('11, '12, '14, '15 and '16).

And not to be overlooked is current head coach Todd Thomas. Todd led last year's squad into the playoffs (2021).

When I think of Indians football, I think of the dozens of times I have heard "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood blaring from loudspeakers into my ears.

I think of large, rowdy crowds dressed mostly in black like they were attending a funeral or perhaps a Johnny Cash concert supporting their favorite team.

I think of '80s players like Billy Blades, Tony Kendrick, Anthony Rametta, and Darren Eisenhauer; '90s guys Keith Stefan, Mike Overby, Billy Kendrick and Steve Ruggeri; 2000s standouts like Keith Baker and more recent standouts like Austin Brown and now Isiah Watson.

The JC Indians do indeed have an illustrious history of winning football. It would appear that this year is no different.

TURNING TO SIU FOOTBALL

It's nice to see that the Salukis took offense at my statements last week about how poor the defense had performed the previous two weeks and responded with a huge upset win at Northwestern. I am happy to help out my alma mater any chance I get. Who knew it just took a little berating from me to spark the turnaround?

Seriously speaking, beating a Big 10 opponent on the road is cause for celebration. Now, I hope the Dawgs can carry over that fine play and enthusiasm to the conference schedule beginning at home this Saturday against North Dakota.

SIU HOOPS

The women's basketball team announced its nonconference schedule earlier this week. Included on the menu are home games with McKendree (exhibition), Middle Tennessee, IUPUI, Memphis, Lehigh, Chicago State, Tennessee State and SEMO. There are also a couple of noteworthy road games - one at Northwestern and one at St. Louis. The home season for the Salukis starts Nov. 5. Last year, SIU was a perfect 11-0 at the Banterra Center.

The SIU men will face Oklahoma State in a two-for-one series (two road games and one home game) that begins this year on the road.

Other nonconference road games are at St. Louis and Southern Indiana, as well as participation in the SoCal Challenge tournament that features UNLV and Minnesota. The contract with Southern Indiana is also a two-for-one series with the Salukis on the road this season but then hosting the Screaming Eagles each of the next two seasons.

FLASH SALE

To commemorate Saturday's 31-24 win over Northwestern, Saluki Athletics is offering a special $31.24 purchase price for the remaining four home games on its schedule. The discount is available only on-line (SIUSalukis.com/3124) and for just 31 hours and 24 minutes, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois has remaining games against No. 19-ranked North Dakota (Sept. 24), Western Illinois (Oct. 15), Northern Iowa (Oct. 29) and defending national champion and No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (Nov. 12).

"The sale represents more than a 50% discount off the game-day price you would pay for these seats," said SIU Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. "It's a tremendous value and offers an affordable way for people to get on board with a football program that just beat a Big Ten opponent."