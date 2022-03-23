Sports Column | John Homan: Lamenting the demise of the Miners

I made it pretty clear in my column last week just how much I enjoy the game of baseball. So, when I drove past Rent One Park in Marion earlier this week, it hit me like a ton of bricks.

I couldn't help but think how much I will miss the Southern Illinois Miners' games this summer. Not just because I worked there for 13 years as official scorer, but because there will be 50 less opportunities for people in our region to watch professional baseball.

I absolutely hate it that Rent One Park - a beautiful facility - will be devoid of night activity with the possible exception of a handful of concerts.

No longer will there be minor league baseball in Marion. No longer will there be that rare guy who ascends all the way to the Majors after making a brief pitstop in Southern Illinois, allowing us to say, "I remember him when."

No longer will there be Lucky and his Little Luckies parading across the field and taunting the opposition in the most adorable way. No longer will there be walk-up music to hear before the batter steps into the batter's box. No more visual effects from a new and large video board. No longer will the Glass Doctor commercial play each time a foul ball leaves the ballpark.

No longer will there be special theme nights for fans attending the games like Star Wars Night, Super Heroes Night, or Cardinals vs. Cubs Night. No more first pitches. No longer will there be the auctioning off of game-worn jerseys or other sports memorabilia to raise money for a worthy cause.

No longer will there be fireworks displays after Friday night home games. No longer will The Godfather music play in the background while Manager Mike Pinto rants and raves with an umpire. No longer will there be silly, fun games for children and adults alike in between innings.

No longer will there be Hall of Fame coaches from the region recognized and immortalized with plaques in the team's suite. No more Grounder or Big John. No more miniature golf. No more bags games. No more home run derby or play areas for kids.

And most important, another relatively cheap form of family entertainment is gone when there are precious few options here in Southern Illinois.

What led to this demise?

The first couple of years (2007 and 2008), sellout crowds were routine. In fact, the Miners were the top gate draw in the entire Frontier League. They were the toast of the town, baby. People couldn't wait to get to the ballpark.

But then interest began to wane in the years that followed, even though the team remained successful. Crowds of 5,000-to-6,000 became crowds of 2,500-to-3,000 and then eventually 1,000-to-1,500. And that was prepaid attendance. Actual attendance on most nights the last few years was 500 or less during the week. Only Friday and Saturday nights drew well the last few years.

What changed?

A combination of things I would say. People's attention spans, for example. Baseball has become a much lengthier game than it was decades ago. An average nine-inning game today runs about three hours, and some, disturbingly, push closer toward 3 1/2 to 4 hours. That's just too long, even if there is no school the next day.

The fact that the Miners were not part of a Major League Baseball-affiliated franchise may have hurt attendance, as well. I often wondered how many more people would have turned out if the Miners were linked to the Cardinals or Cubs.

And it didn't help that there were very few players from SIU, and even fewer from the Southern Illinois region, that found their way to the Miners roster. Add in the fact that there was always a high volume of turnover in personnel and it could be argued that Southern Illinois fans had nobody to identify with on a regular basis.

Team owners John and Jayne Simmons are to be commended for taking the plunge 15 years ago and making the Miners a reality. It was good for Marion. It was good for Southern Illinois.

And while it's true that some area high schools and colleges will continue to use the facility for games, professional baseball is gone. All we have left now are memories.

